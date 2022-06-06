Dallas drag show for kids prompts street protest and conservative meltdown

A Pride Month drag show for kids at a gay bar in Dallas prompted a street protest outside the bar this weekend. It was followed by right-wing outrage on social media.

The event took place at Mr. Misster in Cedar Springs on Saturday. A small group of right-wing extremists gathered outside to protest the “Drag Your Kids To Pride” event.

The Dallas Voice reports the self-described “Christian Fascists”, carrying signs saying, “confuse a child, abuse a child,” “stop groomers” and “Stop exploiting our kids.”

An ugly protest today. A mob of self described “Christian Fascists” tried to force their way into a gay establishment in the gayborhood of Dallas holding a family event while chanting “Groomers” pic.twitter.com/2F9NE4rs0P — Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club (@EFJBGC) June 4, 2022

The event was billed as a drag queen brunch open to all. Drag queens walked down the aisle in the center of the room, and some took dollars being held out by kids. The children also played musical chairs and some walked down the aisle themselves with their favorite drag performers.

The Dallas Voice says the protestors first gathered in front of the bar on the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Reagan Street before Dallas police officers forced them to move across Reagan to another sidewalk.

Pretty soon, videos from the event began to be shared on social media by some outraged right-wing commentators.

The drag event for children at a gay bar in Dallas, Texas was called “Drag the Kids to Pride.” It was held at the Mr. Misster gay bar & club. Children & transvestites danced in front of an electronic sign that read, “It’s not gonna lick itself.” pic.twitter.com/tcgiqhqCbH — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 4, 2022

Increasingly, many on the far-right are targeting drag queen events for kids. Pride Month, which has seen many such events scheduled, has seen those attacks increase.

Last week we reported on the influential @LibsOfTikTOk twitter account alerting many of its followers to events around the country and gleefully sharing the news when the subsequent media coverage forced one such event to be canceled.

Here’s some more footage of the harassment parents and kids faced while queuing to attend the event in Dallas on Saturday.

John Doyle confronts parents outside of the Children’s Drag Show in Dallas, TX. pic.twitter.com/3UF3tz7Rq5 — Tayler Hansen 🇺🇸 (@TaylerUSA) June 4, 2022

On social media, Mr. Misster said in advance, “Drag The Kids To Pride Drag Show provides the ultimate family-friendly pride experience. This signature event is a family-friendly spin-off of our famed Champagne Drag Brunch.”

One of the drag queens involved, Arielle Diamond, took to Twitter in response to the backlash.

“The children of today are our future & they will continue to break down these stereotypical, heteronormativity barriers that uneducated swines like you normalize. Drag queens and the gay culture is as mainstream as it has ever been. And we’re just going to keep pushing forward.”

The children of today are our future & they will continue to break down these stereotypical, heteronormativity barriers that uneducated swines like you normalize. Drag queens and the gay culture is as main stream as it has ever been. And we’re just going to keep pushing forward. https://t.co/qe18BNnuBN — Arielle Diamond (@arielleddoll) June 6, 2022

According to WFAA ABC 8, Mr. Misster also received several hundred threatening emails, negative Google reviews and aggressive threating phone calls ahead of the event.

Afterward, in a statement to Queerty, owner Trey Stewart said, “We host our Champagne Drag Brunch every Saturday at 2pm for guests that are 21+ but we have partnered with some of our major community partners to host a special Pride Drag Brunch for all guests, including guests that couldn’t normally attend our regular show because of the drinking age restriction, to raise money for a local LGBTQ+ youth organization.

“We are more than happy to open our doors to celebrate Pride in a family friendly, safe environment, separate from our normal operations of 2 pm–2 am on Saturdays because we believe that everyone should have a space to be able to celebrate who they are.

“We had a group of protestors outside yelling homophobic threats, transphobic remarks and vile accusations at these children and parents. It is so sad to see that in 2022, there are people that still want to protests others celebrating who they are, but our staff and wonderful officers helped keep us safe and kept the protestors at bay.

“Contrary to what some people are reporting, our event was not shut down, the police escorted families safely to their cars after the event was over because protestors were yelling at kids and throwing various things.

“We are sad to see that an event that was suppose to be a moment of pride for these LGBTQ+ families and their children is being interpreted as anything other than what it was: a family-friendly event.”

