Daniel Craig loves gay bars and hey, we can relate

No Time to Die actor Daniel Craig , on why he prefers frequenting gay bars to straight bars. In the same interview, he recalled stopping in a Venice, California gay bar, The Roosterfish , just prior to the release of Casino Royale, his first outing as Bond. The visit predictably sparked tabloid rumors.

“I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember. One of the reasons, because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often… because the aggressive d*cks swinging in hetero bars, I just got very sick of [it]. As a kid because it was like…I don’t want to end up eating in a punch-up. And I did. That would happen quite a lot. And it would just be a good place to go. Everybody was chill, everybody. You didn’t really have to sort of state your sexuality. It was okay. And it was a very safe place to be. And I could meet girls there, cause there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there. It was kind of…an ulterior motive.”