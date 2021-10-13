Daniel Craig loves gay bars and hey, we can relate

“I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember. One of the reasons, because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often… because the aggressive d*cks swinging in hetero bars, I just got very sick of [it]. As a kid because it was like…I don’t want to end up eating in a punch-up. And I did. That would happen quite a lot. And it would just be a good place to go. Everybody was chill, everybody. You didn’t really have to sort of state your sexuality. It was okay. And it was a very safe place to be. And I could meet girls there, cause there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there. It was kind of…an ulterior motive.”—No Time to Die actor Daniel Craig, on why he prefers frequenting gay bars to straight bars. In the same interview, he recalled stopping in a Venice, California gay bar, The Roosterfish, just prior to the release of Casino Royale, his first outing as Bond. The visit predictably sparked tabloid rumors.
Smith David
This made me smile. This is such an str8 guy’s response. Regardless, Daniel seems like good people and there’s nothing like a man fully secure in his sexuality.
Cato
It’s particularly cool that, as a (mostly?) straight man, he sees gay bars as a safe space. Wouldn’t it be great if everyone was so comfortable with themself?
mikeTigg
I love him even more. A real man.
Gadfeal
Not just straight men, but also straight women who are just out for a girls’ night.
Similarly, hounded “celebrities” find refuge from 24 hour paparazzi in legal jurisdictions that protect the right to privacy and personal image publication. People like the Joli-Pitts, Charlie Rose, Jodie Foster post Hinckley shooting, Tina Turner have, or have had, residences in France where both the intense privacy attitude, and legal protection of one’s image mean that “celebrities” are usually not bothered much (except at trade events), and only the deepest pocketed publisher would absorb the legal costs of breaking French privacy laws.