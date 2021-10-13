in quotes

Daniel Craig loves gay bars and hey, we can relate

By
“I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember. One of the reasons, because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often… because the aggressive d*cks swinging in hetero bars, I just got very sick of [it]. As a kid because it was like…I don’t want to end up eating in a punch-up. And I did. That would happen quite a lot. And it would just be a good place to go. Everybody was chill, everybody. You didn’t really have to sort of state your sexuality. It was okay. And it was a very safe place to be. And I could meet girls there, cause there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there. It was kind of…an ulterior motive.”No Time to Die actor Daniel Craig, on why he prefers frequenting gay bars to straight bars. In the same interview, he recalled stopping in a Venice, California gay bar, The Roosterfish, just prior to the release of Casino Royale, his first outing as Bond. The visit predictably sparked tabloid rumors.