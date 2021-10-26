Dave Chappelle claims he has trans friends, still doesn’t know “what this nonsense is about”

Dave Chappelle is once again expressing defiance after briefly bending to the criticism he received for mocking trans people in his latest Netflix special, resulting in several LGBTQ and civil rights groups issues statements and an employee walkout at Netflix.
After a rep for the comic told TMZ last week, “Dave stands by his art: No more jokes about transgenders until we can all laugh together. The streets are talking and Dave is listening. At some point, when everyone is open, I’m sure the communities will come together,” Chappelle appears to be walking that back, saying he’s “not bending to anyone’s demands.”
“I say what I said, and, boy, I heard what you said. Oh my God. How could I not?” he told an audience in an Instagram video shared with his more than 2.3 million followers. “For the record, and I need you to know this, everyone I know from that community has been nothing but loving and supportive. So I don’t know what this nonsense is about.”
If he doesn’t know what “this nonsense” is about then his he’s clearly not paying very close attention.
In the video, Chappelle also denied reports that he refused to meet with members of the LGBTQ community to discuss the uproar, claiming, “If they had invited me, I would have accepted it, although I’m confused about what we’re speaking about.”
But this doesn’t square with what Ashlee Marie Preston, who helped organize the employee walkout at Netflix, said when she told reporters last week that she had invited him to sit down and talk but “Dave chose not to show up.”
“If you want to meet with me, I’d be more than willing to, but I have some conditions,” Chappelle said in the video. His first demand is that anyone who wants to talk to him must first watch his transphobic special from beginning to end. His second demand is that he gets to pick the time and place where they meet.
“They said you want a safe working environment at Netflix,” he says. “Well, it seems like I’m the only one that can’t go to the office anymore.”
Hmmm. Last we checked, finding resolution required a little bit of bending. Bullying the people you’ve hurt into doing things your way after you’ve already caused them extreme harm is not how progress is made.
Hate is not humorous !!
Watch the special moron. There’s nothing “hateful” in it. What’s hateful is the vitriol leveled at a guy who is not only intelligent, thoughtful and funny, but an ally to the LGBTQ community.
Well, I hope they discuss the amount of commission Chappelle will be paying to them given the amount of free publicity the community has provided. Thanks to them, and aside from those in dissent, the show is an unqualified success.
It’s a success because it’s good.
Gremore has a definite anti-gay history. He attacked gay mayor Alex Morse with multiple false stories causing Alex to lose the election.
Gremore seems to be intentionally dividing the community.
While I’m not sure of the role the author plays in it the DNC’s war on progressivism and their homophobia has been front and center since the last Super Tuesday.
Equal rights now. Not superior rights. Not inferior rights.
Rather than trying to cancel people, maybe you should change the channel? Chappelle isn’t trying to cancel the emmy-winning Ru Paul.
Equal rights, not superior rights.
I’m lost. DID Rupaul attack straight black people ?
Your point about Chappelle and Ru Paul is incoherent. For the record, Ru Paul is an out gay man who dresses in drag. The controversy surrounding Chappelle centers on his comments about trans people, as well as gay people (beating up a lesbian, etc.).
Black people always got a pass when it comes to homophobia and Transphobia. A white comedian would have been cancelled long time ago
Are you kidding? Alec Baldwin has made homophobic comments and has had a thriving career (though this recent tragic accidental shooting might change that). Paris Hilton made homophobic comments and has not been canceled at all. Sarah Silverman made anti-gay statements and is not canceled. Eminem has repeatedly made anti-gay statements and his music not only sells, but he’s regularly praised. Drake Bell posted anti-trans tweet and no one has canceled him. The list is a long one!
I watched the Chappelle special on Netflix and I don’t think that he hates trans people, I just think that he doesn’t fully understand trans people very well.
He doesn’t seem to understand that trans men are MEN and that trans women are WOMEN.
After watching the special I cancelled my Netflix subscription with a note that I was doing so because of the Chappelle special. Gotta hit Netflix in the wallet to impact a change.
Just imagine if it was a white comedian making fun of black community and black lives matter
So because he doesn’t “understand” trans people you cancel your Netflix subscription? That’s the most ignorant thing I’ve ever heard.
@UncleFloppy: “He doesn’t seem to understand that trans men are MEN and that trans women are WOMEN.”
See, it’s ridiculous statements like these that are dividing the country and will hand Trump a second term in the White House. Look, I have no issues with Trans individuals. As far as I’m concerned, every single human being has a God-given right to exist and live a fulfilling life (as long as this causes no harm to others). If you’re a man who feels fulfilled by living his life as a woman, more power to you! If you’re a woman who finds fulfillment by living as a man, then go right ahead! You need no one’s permission to have liberty, a fulfilling life and the pursuit of happiness.
HOWEVER, you cross a line when you require and compel others to agree with that which we know to be universally and demonstrably untrue! Trans men are women who wish to live their lives as men – they are NOT men! Similarly, trans women are men who wish to live their lives as women. They are NOT women! The term “trans” attached to their gender should have made this fact very clear! And you want to lose the support of the gay community, of the feminist community, of the black community, etc. then keep pushing this LIE and see how quickly you’re left standing alone!
No one has any problems with trans people, we accept everyone just as they are, but the LIE has to go!
The reason why most people side with Dave Chappelle is because he was a social justice warrior back then when most of these snow flakes weren’t even born yet. He actually walked away from a $50 million payday because the wildly successful show he created had morphed into negative portrayals of minority groups. Let me repeat, he walked away from 50 FREAKING MILLION DOLLARS!
He could have continued doing his show for 10 more years and then retired as a young gazillionaire, but NO, he chose to put principle over profits. That’s why all these accusations of transphobia ring so hollow, because unlike these trans activists, Chappelle has actually put his money where his mouth is.
So I, for one, will continue to support Dave Chappelle. I’ve seen his special and do not agree that it’s in any way transphobic. He’s been making of different groups for years now – gays, lesbians, Jews, African-Americans, everyone has had their turn in his shows. Trans activists simply have to learn that there’s a VERY BIG difference between comedy and hate. They should take a chill pill and do what the rest of us black gay men have been doing for decades – learn to laugh at yourself!
Thank you,.