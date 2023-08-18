David Archuleta’s not afraid to love, Addison Rae and Charli XCX team up, Calum Scott kicks it up a notch: Your weekly bop roundup

This week in new queer music releases pack a serious punch. There are some major comebacks, returns to form, and continuations of some serious slayage from a broad range of artists. Each release seems to have a similar theme throughout, whether it’s in the lyricism itself or the musical choices made: confidence. And, what’s wrong with that?

Let’s put ourselves in the ring and check out this week’s bop after bop below….

“2 die 4” by Addison Rae feat. Charli XCX

TikTok star-turned-pop girly Addison Rae’s infectious new single “2 die 4,” featuring every gay’s favorite pop icon Charli XCX, has been released alongside her new EP AR. After a two-year hiatus, Rae bursts out of her bubble and is back with a dynamic five-track EP, with each song being newly remastered leaks from a previously lost album. It’s a very minimal, “hot girl” track that packs a seriously sassy punch, due in part to the genius that is Charli XCX. It’s got us hooked, and we’ve got our eye on Addison for more bubbly pop perfection.

“Afraid to Love” by David Archuleta

David Archuleta continues his streak of new music with the feel-good anthem “Afraid To Love”. Archuleta has been fearlessly embracing his queer identity as of late, and we love to see it appear in his music. The track is a vibrant celebration of this, with an infectious melody and guitar-driven pop beat that invite listeners to dance and join Archuleta in celebrating being unafraid to love, not only someone else but himself.

“On My Mama” by Victoria Monét

Victoria Monét is way too slept on, and with her recent drop “On My Mama”, we’re here to let you know: you need to start paying attention. This out-and-proud bisexual queen gave us a vibey track that oozes confidence and delivers a sickening video that mixes old school with new school aesthetics. The song samples Chalie Boy’s 2009 hip-hop hit “I Look Good”, and Monét sings about where she got all of this greatness from; her mama, of course.

“At Your Worst” by Calum Scott

Calum Scott unveils a refreshing new sonic chapter with his latest single, “At Your Worst,” a both vibrant and melodic track centered around embracing imperfection. Channeling an up-tempo energy, the song delivers an encouraging message as Scott’s soaring vocals resound with the chorus, “You know I’ll love you at your worst, be right beside you when it hurts.” Departing from his piano-driven ballads, “At Your Worst” ventures into new musical territory, blending lush guitar work and hypnotic synth tones to create a captivating sound that carries a hint of nostalgia.

“Paradise” by Idina Menzel feat. Nile Rodgers

Broadway legend Idina Menzel has been releasing some stellar pop music as of late, and her recent album, Drama Queen, is no exception. Menzel offers us a glimpse into paradise with her new collaboration with disco legend Nile Rodgers, aptly titled “Paradise”, leaning into the Chic sound that Rodgers knows all too well. Expertly crafted and paired with Idina’s skillful vocal delivery, it’s a funk-driven disco jam that you will want to keep spinning over and over.