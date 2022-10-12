More details about Ginni Thomas’ bonkers meeting with the January 6 committee were just revealed

If you were hoping to see footage of extreme right wingnut Ginni Thomas’ testimony before the January 6 committee in this Thursday’s televised hearing, you’re outta luck.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California, one of the nine members on the bipartisan committee investigating the deadly attack, said the panel didn’t videotape the four-hour interview like they did with several of the other witnesses.

“It was just the agreement reached with her,” Lofgren told MSNBC this week. “And I think it was suitable from all sides.”

That means any testimony from Thomas that appears in Thursday’s broadcast will be be shown through a transcript. Asked whether the committee plans to do this, Lofgren simply said, “We may.”

@ZoeLofgren Why would you allow the Ginni Thomas interview to only be transcribed? Isn't there enough perks already for the powerful? Do you know how frustrating that is for Americans? BOOOOOO. ???????????????? — Nikki Sparks (@nsparks3877) October 12, 2022

After dragging her feet all summer, Thomas, who is married to extreme right-wing Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, finally agreed to sit down with the committee late last month to talk about her close communication with Donald Trump’s camp in the days leading up to the insurrection, during which she sent over 20 totally-not-crazy-sounding texts to Trump’s then-chief of staff Mark Meadows, such as:

Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition.

In addition to that, she exchanged multiple messages with John Eastman, the Trump lawyer who drafted a memo outlining a plan to subvert the electoral process, and sent frantic emails to at least two Wisconsin state lawmakers and nearly 30 Arizona state lawmakers urging them to ignore Joe Biden’s popular vote victory and “choose” presidential electors instead.

NEW: Ginni Thomas met with Jan 6 committee IN PERSON. She did not answer my questions pic.twitter.com/5z6pypr0S9 — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) September 29, 2022

According to the New York Times, when Thomas sat down with the committee on September 29, she basically just repeated the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump and denied ever discussing any of her post-election activities with her husband, calling it “laughable for anyone who knows my husband to think I could influence his jurisprudence.”

Speaking to MSNBC this week, Lofgren added, “I don’t think [Ginni] was a key figure necessarily, she had very mistaken views. I mean we all know that there is no evidence of massive fraud in the election.”

“But she has a belief system that she apparently still holds, although she did also express some doubts during the interview,” she continued. “So it was important that we talk to her because of the email exchanges, but I don’t think she was a major player in this, personally.”

In a follow up interview with CNBC, Lofgren said this week’s hearing will reveal new material about ex-president Donald Trump’s failed coup and how much he knew about the planned attack beforehand.

“We’re going to be going through, really some of what we’ve already found, but augmenting with new material that we’ve discovered through our work throughout this summer,” she said, including “what he knew, what he did, what others did.”

“I do think that it will be worth watching,” Lofgren said. “There’s some new material that, you know, I found as we got into it, pretty surprising.”

The televised hearing will be held tomorrow, October 13, at 1:00 PM.

