Disney star Joshua Basset casually “comes out” while thirsting over Harry Styles

Actor Joshua Bassett surprised everyone, including himself, when he appeared to casually came out on YouTube this morning.

The 20-year-old star of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Yes, that is actually the title) was speaking to Clevver News when he made the big announcement, which was actually more like an afterthought, or possibly a joke.

Bassett was asked about Harry Styles and what he “admires” most about the singer.

“He is a very classy man,” he began. “He’s also very well-rounded and kinda does it all–acting, singing, fashion. I think he’s just a nice guy, doesn’t say too much, when he talks, it matters. He’s just cool. Who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool?”

Then Bassett said, “Also, he’s hot, you know? He’s very charming, too. Lots of things. This is also my coming out video, I guess.”

Though Bassett didn’t elaborate on his identity any further, people on Twitter were quick to welcome him to the LGBTQ family…

