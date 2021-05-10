Disney star Joshua Basset casually “comes out” while thirsting over Harry Styles

Actor Joshua Bassett surprised everyone, including himself, when he appeared to casually came out on YouTube this morning.
The 20-year-old star of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Yes, that is actually the title) was speaking to Clevver News when he made the big announcement, which was actually more like an afterthought, or possibly a joke.
Bassett was asked about Harry Styles and what he “admires” most about the singer.
“He is a very classy man,” he began. “He’s also very well-rounded and kinda does it all–acting, singing, fashion. I think he’s just a nice guy, doesn’t say too much, when he talks, it matters. He’s just cool. Who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool?”
Then Bassett said, “Also, he’s hot, you know? He’s very charming, too. Lots of things. This is also my coming out video, I guess.”
Though Bassett didn’t elaborate on his identity any further, people on Twitter were quick to welcome him to the LGBTQ family…
Donston
So, we can’t say someone of the same sex is “hot” without it being a “coming out” moment? Legitimately homosexual and gay identifying dudes call women “hot” all the time. And it seemed as if he was being sarcastic with that “I guess this is my coming out video”.
Can we just stop doing shit like this? It’s getting weird.
Cam
He’s the one who said it was his coming out video. The site is just reporting it.
Prinny
I never call women hot so what am I ?
Donston
Prinny, no one cares what you call women. I didn’t say all homosexual and gay identifying men have referred to women as “hot”? I said “some”, and a lot of the time it’s just a compliment.
If you watch the vid he says it rather offhandedly and as if it’s a side joke. Could he have been serious and wanted a very low-key “coming out”? Perhaps. But we don’t do this kind of stuff with women who call each other “hot” and make “coming out” jokes. There is way too much picking apart every little thing guys say. It creates a self-consciousness that just makes things worse for everyone. And yes, unless you haven’t been paying attention to social media, there’s a lot of “straight” dudes who randomly call other guys “hot” as well.
Once again, he could have been sincere. But this desire to jump on every little thing a guy says, it’s kinda toxic, and it’s partly why many dudes have a difficult time keeping it 100.
Fahd
I don’t think it was sarcastic in the same way that James Franco saying, “I guess I’m just gay” was sarcastic. I think he said that because he thought maybe he was going on a little too much about Harry Styles and that people would jump to conclusions.
He appears to be enjoying himself immensely and experiencing great success. He’s 20, his sexuality has no impact on me whatsoever. But even if he did just now come out and he is gay, being in the category “gay” is not “weird” or something of which one should be ashamed.
To me, the “weird” part is to think Harry Styles is so hot. I like Styles, but not as a lust object myself.