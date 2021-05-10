Disney star Joshua Basset casually “comes out” while thirsting over Harry Styles

Actor Joshua Bassett surprised everyone, including himself, when he appeared to casually came out on YouTube this morning.

The 20-year-old star of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Yes, that is actually the title) was speaking to Clevver News when he made the big announcement, which was actually more like an afterthought, or possibly a joke.

Bassett was asked about Harry Styles and what he “admires” most about the singer.

“He is a very classy man,” he began. “He’s also very well-rounded and kinda does it all–acting, singing, fashion. I think he’s just a nice guy, doesn’t say too much, when he talks, it matters. He’s just cool. Who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool?”

Then Bassett said, “Also, he’s hot, you know? He’s very charming, too. Lots of things. This is also my coming out video, I guess.”

Joshua Bassett comes out as queer in new interview where he compliments Harry Styles: “Who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool? Also he’s hot, you know… This is also my coming out video I guess.” pic.twitter.com/fUr0P6DoXd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 10, 2021

Though Bassett didn’t elaborate on his identity any further, people on Twitter were quick to welcome him to the LGBTQ family…

did joshua bassett just accidentally come out in an interview because he couldn’t shut up about how cool harry styles is pic.twitter.com/h3Q337wICN — andrew niggarfield (@oIiviatv) May 10, 2021

Joshua Bassett coming out bc of his love for Harry Styles is honestly such a vibe ??? — Nina (@nina_l02) May 10, 2021

marvel on their way to offer the role of tommy to joshua bassett after he said the words coming out: pic.twitter.com/UPck01mTwq — eli (@cIoudyparker) May 10, 2021

JOSHUA BASSETT CAME OUT? BABY I ALWAYS KNEW YOU WERE MY FUTURE HUSBAND — Drew (TAYLENA STAN)?? (@asweeterplaceee) May 10, 2021

joshua bassett being the sweetest human on the planet: a thread! pic.twitter.com/rehhYZB03l — blair || layne || moon. ? (@brinasbassett) May 10, 2021

okay but there is something so relatable about joshua bassett coming out on accident because he just couldn’t shut up about someone he is fond of — nicole ? heller friend (@waywardassbuttt) May 10, 2021

JOSHUA BASSETT YOU DESERVE ALL THE LOVE IN THIS WORLD pic.twitter.com/zxUcknTn5n — bruna met joshua | STREAM FEEL SOMETHING (@oliviarsour) May 5, 2021

joshua bassett coming out so casually omg love that for him — maggie (@alanberstens) May 10, 2021

i don’t blame joshua bassett harry styles is hot pic.twitter.com/ZFyHppvIxV — maddy ? (@eversincebil) May 10, 2021

