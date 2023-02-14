Do you believe in life after love? This queer short film from Keke Palmer’s KeyTV will have you wondering

Photo via KeyTV

This Valentine’s Day, consider: Do you believe in love after life?

That’s the question posed in Alexander King‘s poignant new LGBTQ+ short film Keep Me In Mind from executive producer Keke Palmer. In it, Jada (Tyla Gomez) is reeling from the death of her partner, Brooks (Alexeev Dismuke) — though he isn’t gone entirely.

This thought-provoking, Black Mirror-esque short film follows Jada’s decision whether to move on with her own life, the fight against mortality, and the many different forms love can take.

With a larger-than-life plot told in incredibly realistic form, Palmer tells Queerty that this is the exact kind of project she hoped to take on with KeyTV.

“I love going down the rabbit hole and getting deep about big life questions,” she says. “Keep Me In Mind is a sci-fi trip into an alternate universe where we answer the question: what if you got the chance for more time with someone you’ve lost? And what would you do if you could be with them again, but it looks completely new?”

Palmer network is devoted to featuring underrepresented voices like King’s in front of and behind the camera.

“At KeyTV, we’re about telling stories through an inclusive lens, and it was important for us to collaborate with writer and director Alexander King to spotlight love and relationships that represent that,” Palmer says. “Love is about finding your home and belonging, and this film shows the power in going where the love is.”

Watch the exclusive premiere of Black LGBTQ+ romance Keep Me In Mind right here on Queerty…

