Do you have “gay brain?” Take this test to find out…

Symptoms of gay brain include: an encyclopedic knowledge of Drag Race, the ability to quote your favorite pop diva on command, and salivating over the first average-looking man available.

But struggling to read may be the biggest symptom of all.

As gay people, we just have a different way of speaking, okurrr? And somebody on Gay Twitter™ came up with the perfect test case.

While strolling through a shopping mall in France (we like this already), one inquisitive queer posted an image of a store window with the following challenge:

How to tell if you have gay brain:



You read this as "it's giving season" instead of "it's giving season."



If you understand the distinction between the two identical sentences you may be eligible for compensation pic.twitter.com/FaH239qSpt — Florian Bettencourt Twombly (@MrSloaneRanger) November 9, 2023

It’s giving… we’ve been caught red-handed!

A straightforward reading of the slogan, “it’s giving season,” leads one to infer the holidays are upon us. After all, the holidays are all about giving, right?

But that slogan is also giving us something else.

It’s giving… lights! It’s giving… festive extravaganza! It’s giving… unwrapping presents under the Christmas tree!

It’s giving… season!

Do you notice the difference?

Please add me to the class action. Pls and Thx. — Hey Mikey He Likes It (@MichaelHBower) November 9, 2023

Filing a claim immediately. — Critical Race Bannon Theory (@KyleAMathews) November 9, 2023

Filing a claim immediately. — Critical Race Bannon Theory (@KyleAMathews) November 9, 2023

I read it the gay way before even realizing there was another way 😭 — Sethicus (@_Sethicus_) November 9, 2023

It’s Giving YAS — Nick 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️✊🏾 (@boyz_allowed) November 9, 2023

In gay lingo, the phrase “it’s giving” or “you’re giving” describes the vibe of a person or object. For people, the expression often preludes a description of someone’s appearance.

You’re giving… class. You’re giving… “mom who just picked up the kids.” You’re giving… Little Red Riding Hood.

And your outfit looks great, boots.

Queer slang has been around for centuries, dating back to the Victorian Era, when homosexuality was illegal (Speaker Mike Johnson’s dream). Since sodomy was outlawed, men would often refer to each other by code names.

The term “Miss Thing,” which refers to an over-the-top and conceited person (she’s giving… EXTRA!), may have originated from Victorian slang.

Perpetually battling persecution, LGBTQ+ folx are always evolving our terminology. During the Lavender Scare, gay men began using the “hanky system” to signify their sexual preferences when cruising.

Some of the words, such as “auntie” or “queen,” are still used today–though with slightly different meetings. Most of the most popular contemporary terms emanate from ballroom culture: “throwing shade,” “spilling tea,” “serving face.”

Thanks to Drag Race, these expressions are more mainstream than ever. “Throwing shade” and “spilling the tea” are ubiquitous terms in today’s queer lexicon.

It’s giving… oversaturation?

Impossible! Gays are always ahead of the culture, and that includes vocabulary. It’s giving season, after all.

And we’re giving… knowledge!

Or maybe we just need help. Either way, we have plenty to say...

showing this to my therapist https://t.co/qf0MsUTkvj — Austinnotfromtexas (@itsmeeaus10) November 9, 2023

I passed by this sign yesterday, looked at my boyfriend, and said “it’s giving season” (yes, in the gay way) https://t.co/VEpbJc4t9K — Rahul Kothari (@rahkothari) November 9, 2023

Open the damn schools please https://t.co/cZGbVoTF1A — Christian Paz (@realcpaz) November 9, 2023

I *can* read this the straight way, but it feels like the reading version of staring at a magic eye picture. https://t.co/U2GPfQ6g1c — Jeff Glickman (@Jeffishish) November 9, 2023

Me, standing in the Gap fitting room at the North Pole:

Oh yes – it's giving season, it's giving holiday, it's giving Christmas extravaganza realness. Serve, Santa baby. Slay Noël. https://t.co/KGFaJZQtbM — Prof. Scammington ???? (@scammington) November 9, 2023

Many such cases https://t.co/xmYFv4dz15 — persephonic luddite (@renott) November 9, 2023