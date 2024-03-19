Do you recognize the handsome gays from these vintage photographs?

Photos courtesy of (left to right): Jesse L. Martin, Michael Peterson, Bill Lyons, Robert E. Reeves

Do the gorgeous guys in those black-and-white portraits above look familiar to you? Any guesses?

Maybe if you saw them in quirky outfits doing a synchronized TikTok dance they might ring a bell?

That’s right! *ding, ding, ding* From left to right, it’s Jesse L. Martin, Michael “Mick” Peterson, Bill Lyons, and Robert E. Reeves—a.k.a. the social media stars, authors, and all-around inspirations known as The Old Gays. Of course, The Old Gays weren’t always old.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Decades before they were winning our hearts with their hilarious viral videos and candid stories from yesteryear, they were surely capturing attention with their good looks and suave style.

Some of these throwback pics recently resurfaced thanks to a delightful “Then & Now” post from photographer and author Maxwell Poth, who also shared a series of previously unreleased portraits of The Old Gays.

Click through to see Poth’s side-by-side comparisons of The Old Gays and “The Young Gays” below:

Poth—who released his debut book Young Queer America: Real Stories And Faces Of LGBTQ+ Youth last year—reveals he first took the photographs while working on a project with The Old Gays this past April.

Now, he’s finally sharing the original images along with the Gays’ vintage shots in order to spread a beautiful message about our queer elders:

“I find joy in working with and capturing the essence of seasoned queens—those who paved the way for us,” Poth writes in his caption. “Every queer person who came before me holds a special place in my heart, shaping the person I am today, whether they realize it or not.”

The Old Gays | photo Credit: Maxwell Poth, PA: Nolan Tyler

He continues: “It’s easy to overlook the entire generation missing from our gay culture, but those who are still with us carry countless stories within them. Taking the time to listen to their experiences is truly remarkable, and I am endlessly grateful for these moments.”

Amen to that! That’s why we can’t recommend The Old Gays’ book enough, which we were lucky enough to talk with them about last year. The Queerties Award-nominated The Old Gays’ Guide To The Good Life is filled with the wisdom—and, yes, the juiciest stories—that can only come from lives well lived.

Speaking of, the Guide To The Good Life came complete with even more throwback photos of The Old Gays, so, keeping with the spirit of Poth’s post, let’s take a few more trips down memory lane, shall we?

Scroll down below to see more way-back photographs—and way-way-back photographs—of each of The Old Gays that’ll warm your heart:

Jesse L. Martin

Jesse in drag, circa ’97 | Courtesy of ‘The Old Gays Guide To The Good Life’

Jesse, age 2 | Courtesy of ‘The Old Gays Guide To The Good Life’

Michael “Mick” Peterson

Mick modeling, circa 1994 | Courtesy of ‘The Old Gays Guide To The Good Life’

Mick and his grandma | Courtesy of ‘The Old Gays Guide To The Good Life’

Bill Lyons

Bill in Hawaii | Courtesy of ‘The Old Gays Guide To The Good Life’

Bill, 3 months old | Courtesy of ‘The Old Gays Guide To The Good Life’

Robert E. Reeves

Robert at Golden Gate Park | Courtesy of ‘The Old Gays Guide To The Good Life’

Robert, age 5 | Courtesy of ‘The Old Gays Guide To The Good Life’

And, if you haven’t seen it yet, check out our most recent video interview with the Old Gays below: