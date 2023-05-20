PHOTOS: 25 vintage pics of male couples in love

We don’t know much about these couples. We don’t know their names. We don’t know how they met. Or how they made each other feel. We don’t even know if they ended up together. But we do know some things…



We know that they probably lived by a certain code, so they could keep each other safe. They probably lived their authentic lives in the shadows, only showing their true selves to a trusted few. And they most likely had a deep love for one another to risk taking such intimate photos.



We know that photos like these could have had major repercussions if they landed in the wrong hands. These men could have been thrown in prison, deemed mentally ill, beaten, or even killed. And we know that these couples were brave and lived in an unjust time.

And, of course, we know these couples are beautiful.



Click through for look at some vintage male lovers…