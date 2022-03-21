Dog owners dump pet at shelter because they thought he was gay

Staff at an animal shelter in Stanly County, North Carolina, say a new arrival was left with them because his owners thought he might be gay.

The animal in question is a dog called Fezco. The shelter believes he’s 4-5 years old and weighs 50 pounds. Fezco’s owners say they saw him try to mount and hump another male dog, which led them to believe he might be gay. This, obviously, was just too much for them to handle.

Stanly County Animal Protective Services told WCCB Charlotte it was now looking for foster carers for Fezco while he awaits adoption. Anyone interested can call (704) 986-3881.

Same-sex behavior has been observed in around 1,500 different animal species, including dogs.

Some animals, such as penguins have been observed to form long-lasting same-sex pairings and raise adopted chicks together. Amongst male giraffes, same-sex sexual behavior is more commonly observed than opposite-sex behavior.

That said, ASPCA says dogs can mount other dogs for a variety of reasons, and it’s no clear indication of same-sex attraction. It can be a form of masturbation for the dog or a show of dominance or control. It’s sometimes a form of play or a response to stress or excitement.

Here’s hoping Fezco finds a forever home very soon!

