Don Jr. tries to throw homophobic shade at Ukraine’s President Zelensky

By ·
Donald Trump Jr. and President Zelensky
Donald Trump Jr. and (inset) President Zelensky (Photo: Gage Skidmore via CC BY-S.A 2.0/Public Domain)

As if we needed any further confirmation as to the depths of Don Jr.’s douchery, he provided it again with a tweet yesterday.

The eldest son of former President Donald Trump took aim at Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

It seems to have come as news to junior that before entering politics, Zelensky was a comic actor. He appeared on Ukraine TV, including some comedy sketch shows.

One such sketch had him and fellow actors performing as Kazaky. The Ukraine boy band enjoyed brief success in Europe around ten years ago and were known for performing in high heels.

In Don Jr’s eyes, this was another reason why the US should stop supporting the Ukraine war effort.

“Just so we understand this is the leader of the left’s new religion, Ukraine,” Jr said. “He replaced Lord Fauci who replaced goddess Greta as the leader of the leftist lunacy movement. Give him all of your money forever it doesn’t matter how much or for what… the Gods have spoken!”

Trump Jr’s seems to have a short memory. Many were quick to remind him of his dad’s own performances prior to taking up politics.

Others suggested Trump Jr. was in no position to criticize Zelensky. The Ukranian comic-turned-political leader has led his country in defending itself against Vladimir Putin’s Russian invasion for more than a year.

