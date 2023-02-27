Don Jr. tries to throw homophobic shade at Ukraine’s President Zelensky

As if we needed any further confirmation as to the depths of Don Jr.’s douchery, he provided it again with a tweet yesterday.
The eldest son of former President Donald Trump took aim at Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.
It seems to have come as news to junior that before entering politics, Zelensky was a comic actor. He appeared on Ukraine TV, including some comedy sketch shows.
One such sketch had him and fellow actors performing as Kazaky. The Ukraine boy band enjoyed brief success in Europe around ten years ago and were known for performing in high heels.
In Don Jr’s eyes, this was another reason why the US should stop supporting the Ukraine war effort.
“Just so we understand this is the leader of the left’s new religion, Ukraine,” Jr said. “He replaced Lord Fauci who replaced goddess Greta as the leader of the leftist lunacy movement. Give him all of your money forever it doesn’t matter how much or for what… the Gods have spoken!”
Trump Jr’s seems to have a short memory. Many were quick to remind him of his dad’s own performances prior to taking up politics.
I saw a video making the rounds on right-wing social media today of Zelensky that mocks him because he used to be a performer, with old clips of him. Well, he can’t top the ‘Donald Trump’s House of Wings’ clip. pic.twitter.com/8LQXeKnJ3p
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) February 26, 2023
Here is footage of your father and Rudy Giuliani dressed in Drag and kissing in 2000. 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/DHnQjJlcx6
— Morgan Cameron Ross (@Morgan_C_Ross) February 27, 2023
Others suggested Trump Jr. was in no position to criticize Zelensky. The Ukranian comic-turned-political leader has led his country in defending itself against Vladimir Putin’s Russian invasion for more than a year.
Unlike you, Zelenskyy had self-confidence long before he was elected president, so he could dress and dance like that. You are just a spoiled child of rich parents.
— Taras Mishchenko (@tarasmi) February 26, 2023
Yet he’s still more manly than anyone sharing your chinless, shallow gene pool.
— Jonathan Goldman (@akjakalope) February 26, 2023
— Archie Bell (@archiebell86) February 26, 2023
jealous of his masculinity, you mama’s boy?
— Melaniya Podolyak (@MelaniePodolyak) February 26, 2023
What are you mad about today, MAGA? Is it woke? CRT? “The blacks”? How bout the libs and the gays and the elites? Are they making you angry again today? All the fake news? And Ukraine—Is Ukraine being attacked by Putin making you angry at Biden again? What’s really wrong? Tell me
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) February 26, 2023
your father dancing looks like he’s jacking off 2 c*cks simultaneously please sit down https://t.co/0hCuv4G9zG pic.twitter.com/Ox3jUzFxMO
— vanya ✙ 🇺🇦 (@eurovanya) February 27, 2023
7 Comments
Jim
I forgot which branch of the Armed Services did Don Jr. serve in.
Was it the same one as his father?
Chrisk
Shooting defenseless animals is more Juniors style.
ZzBomb
LOL Well that explains why suddenly that clip of Trump’s House of Wings was circulating on the internet this weekend.
thebaddestbabby
what do you guys think about Zelensky? be honest. Do you think this war has gone on too long and should be ended diplomatically even if that means Russia taking some Ukrainian territory? Or should the US keep pumping money & weapons into Ukraine? Genuinely wondering
Scribe38
If I come to your home and declare it is mine is that okay? Okay how about just the living room? Just let me keep the living room and you can have the rest of the house for now, until I regroup and steal the rest. Also your neighbor’s house (Poland) looks good to me too. Also while I’m in your living room I’m going to r*pe and kill some of the people in your home and you should be okay with it in the name of peace
Scribe38
Something I learned in H.S. , bullies are never satisfied. You have to punch then repeatedly in the nose to make them leave you alone
thebaddestbabby
yeah but like, according to your analogies, the bullies have relatives/supporters who live in the house and want the bullies to move it. also, we have been punching these bullies for over a year now.
I don’t think either of your analogies explains the complexity of the situation here