“Nepo Baby” Donald Trump Jr. might want to stay off Twitter today

By
Donald Trump Jr., July 2021
Donald Trump Jr., July 2021

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an impassioned speech to Congress yesterday. During a whirlwind trip to DC, Zelensky thanked the American people for their support of Ukraine. He also told Congress that giving money to Ukraine “Is not charity. It is an investment in the global security and democracy.”

One person unimpressed by Zelensky, and his appeal for more money, is Donald Trump Jr. The supposed businessman tweeted ahead of the speech, “Zelensky is basically an ungrateful international welfare queen.”

Don Jnr’s assertion that Zelensky is dependent on handouts comes the same week the subject of nepotism hit the headlines. The New York Magazine ran a cover feature on “Nepo Babies”: actors and others who owe a large chunk of their success to having famous parents.

Many on Twitter thought Don Jnr’s dismissal of Zelensky’s reliance on handouts rather rich.

Boebert and Gaetz sit out standing ovations for Zelensky

Congress is passing a further $45billion aid package to Ukraine to help it continue to fight Vladimir Putin’s Russian invasion. The support for Ukraine is broadly supported across Congress. However, a few on the far right of the Republican Party have criticized the support.

Rep. Lauren Boebert posted a video after Zelensky’s speech. She says she would not support further aid without a “full audit” clarifying how the aid was being spent. She, Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), sat out most of the standing ovations during Zelensky’s speech. It did not go unnoticed.