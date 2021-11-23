Dr. Jill Biden officially ends Melania’s four year war on f’ing Christmas

This just in: First lady Dr. Jill Biden has brokered a peace treaty and officially ended former First lady Melania Trump‘s lengthy war on Christmas.

Yesterday, Dr. Biden welcomed an 18-foot Fraser fir tree to the White House, a decades-long tradition that unofficially marks the start of holiday celebrations at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Christmas was Melania’s least favorite time of year, as evidenced not only by her choice of decor, which often resembled a bloody winter dystopian hellscape, but by those tapes in which she expressed open destain for the joyous holiday.

“Who gives a f*ck about the Christmas stuff and decorations?” she asked former White House aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff in a leaked audio recording.

Well, Dr. Biden certainly does! After posing for photos outside the White House while a brass band played “O Christmas Tree” in the background, she posted about the happy day on Twitter.

Now, the responses…

