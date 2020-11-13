Melania begrudgingly agrees to decorate White House for Christmas one last f’ing time

Melania Trump says she will, indeed, be decorating the White House for Christmas this year, even though she hates doing it.

Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s press secretary and chief of staff, tells PEOPLE that Mrs. Trump is very much “looking forward to once again opening the People’s House for Christmas.” “It is an annual tradition that she has enjoyed designing since June,” Grisham notes. “The decor will be showcased and celebrated across the country in December.” That’s quite a reversal from what we all heard in those recordings of Melania bitching about Christmas that leaked last month.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania’s former BFF and former White House aide, shared the secret audio tapes while promoting her tell-all book in October.

In them, Melania basically lodged an all out war against Christ’s birthday.

“I’m working … my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*ck about the Christmas stuff and decorations?” she lamented. “But I need to do it, right?” “Give me a f*cking break!” After the tapes leaked, the outgoing FLOTUS blasted Wolkoff, accusing her of peddling “idle gossip trying to distort my character” and saying the recordings were being taken “out of context.” Grisham followed up her statement to PEOPLE with a tweet yesterday urging everyone not to believe any reports that suggest Melania doesn’t like Christmas. She loves it! OK?! Tweeted Grisham: “Don’t trust any website but the original http://WhiteHouse.gov. @FLOTUS looks forward to once again opening the People’s House for Christmas. It’s an annual tradition that she’s enjoyed designing since June. The décor will be showcased & celebrated across the country in Dec!” Don't trust any website but the original https://t.co/o2trpoXMJd. @FLOTUS looks forward to once again opening the People's House for Christmas. It's an annual tradition that she's enjoyed designing since June. The décor will be showcased & celebrated across the country in Dec! — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) November 13, 2020

In case you didn’t get to hear Melania complaining about her role as First Lady when it first leaked, here’s the recording again…

Related: Melania won’t meet with Jill Biden at the White House probably because she’s already fled D.C.