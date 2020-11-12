Melania won’t meet with Jill Biden at the White House probably because she’s already fled D.C.

Donald Trump isn’t the only person who won’t acknowledge that Joe Biden beat him quite handily in the 2020 presidential election and will soon be moving into the White House.

Melania Trump, it seems, is being equally as petty. Following in her husband’s footsteps, the First Lady is refusing to meet with or even congratulate Dr. Jill Biden on her husband’s victory, as is customary between first ladies.

Or maybe she’s not refusing? Maybe she’s been in such a rush to get the hell outta Washington, D.C. that it simply slipped her mind? Honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised.

Related: “Actual footage” of Melania fleeing the White House is blowing up on Twitter

Over the weekend, Melania took to social media to peddle false claims that her husband was somehow cheated out of a second term.

“The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal–not illegal–vote should be counted,” she tweeted last weekend. “We must protect our democracy with complete transparency.”

The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal – not illegal – vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 8, 2020

The tweet drew widespread condemnation and ridicule…

Every legal immigrant model should remain here. Every illegal model should be deported. — JRehling (@JRehling) November 8, 2020

Hillary Clinton conceded within 24 hours and did not degrade the process like this, or deny the legitimacy of Trump’s win. This behavior is disgraceful and eventually people will recognize you all for who you really are-a band of grifters collecting millions more on your way out! — MsJoyce (@joyshel5) November 8, 2020

You obtained your citizenship illegally. Sit this one out. — ℙ (@AshleyFerraz4) November 8, 2020

Where is the evidence of “illegal votes?” — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) November 8, 2020

We counted the legal votes. Your husband lost. Pack your shit, lady. The long national nightmare is over. pic.twitter.com/SRjFbIYtnU — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 8, 2020

Get out of our House. — Rich Swinton (@RicoSuaveJD) November 9, 2020

It’s going to be amazing when she can’t use the @FLOTUS account anymore. — Dan W. ⚙️ (@Double979) November 9, 2020

Gurl, be careful what you wish for.

COMPLETE TRANSPARENCY would include your Husband’s tax returns and how you got an “Einstein” Visa. — Justin Sayre (@JustinLizSayre) November 9, 2020

Even Donald Trump’s archenemy Rosie O’Donnell chimed in…

ur loser husband is done – jail awaits – take baron and run #BidenHarris2020 — ROSIE (@Rosie) November 9, 2020

Of course, Jill Biden, being Jill Biden, is staying above the fray. She’s not letting Melania’s snub stop her from assembling her staff and coming up with an agenda for the East Wing, which is expected to focus on education, veterans, and cancer, three issues that are important to her.

In a statement, Jill Biden’s spokesperson, Michael LaRosa, said: “Dr. Biden is enormously grateful to the country for electing her husband and Senator Harris. Joe Biden will be a President for all Americans. She is spending time with her children and grandchildren in Wilmington, Delaware.”

69 days until Inauguration Day, folx!

Related: Jill Biden is the modern version of a gay icon that Melania Trump wishes she could be