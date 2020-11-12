Melania won’t meet with Jill Biden at the White House probably because she’s already fled D.C.

Donald Trump isn’t the only person who won’t acknowledge that Joe Biden beat him quite handily in the 2020 presidential election and will soon be moving into the White House.
Melania Trump, it seems, is being equally as petty. Following in her husband’s footsteps, the First Lady is refusing to meet with or even congratulate Dr. Jill Biden on her husband’s victory, as is customary between first ladies.
Or maybe she’s not refusing? Maybe she’s been in such a rush to get the hell outta Washington, D.C. that it simply slipped her mind? Honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised.
Related: “Actual footage” of Melania fleeing the White House is blowing up on Twitter
Over the weekend, Melania took to social media to peddle false claims that her husband was somehow cheated out of a second term.
“The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal–not illegal–vote should be counted,” she tweeted last weekend. “We must protect our democracy with complete transparency.”
The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal – not illegal – vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency.
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 8, 2020
The tweet drew widespread condemnation and ridicule…
Every legal immigrant model should remain here.
Every illegal model should be deported.
— JRehling (@JRehling) November 8, 2020
Hillary Clinton conceded within 24 hours and did not degrade the process like this, or deny the legitimacy of Trump’s win. This behavior is disgraceful and eventually people will recognize you all for who you really are-a band of grifters collecting millions more on your way out!
— MsJoyce (@joyshel5) November 8, 2020
You obtained your citizenship illegally. Sit this one out.
— ℙ (@AshleyFerraz4) November 8, 2020
Where is the evidence of “illegal votes?”
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) November 8, 2020
We counted the legal votes.
Your husband lost.
Pack your shit, lady.
The long national nightmare is over. pic.twitter.com/SRjFbIYtnU
— Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 8, 2020
Get out of our House.
— Rich Swinton (@RicoSuaveJD) November 9, 2020
— Mary Lou Bolger (@MaryLouBolger) November 9, 2020
It’s going to be amazing when she can’t use the @FLOTUS account anymore.
— Dan W. ⚙️ (@Double979) November 9, 2020
Gurl, be careful what you wish for.
COMPLETE TRANSPARENCY would include your Husband’s tax returns and how you got an “Einstein” Visa.
— Justin Sayre (@JustinLizSayre) November 9, 2020
Even Donald Trump’s archenemy Rosie O’Donnell chimed in…
ur loser husband is done – jail awaits – take baron and run #BidenHarris2020
— ROSIE (@Rosie) November 9, 2020
Of course, Jill Biden, being Jill Biden, is staying above the fray. She’s not letting Melania’s snub stop her from assembling her staff and coming up with an agenda for the East Wing, which is expected to focus on education, veterans, and cancer, three issues that are important to her.
In a statement, Jill Biden’s spokesperson, Michael LaRosa, said: “Dr. Biden is enormously grateful to the country for electing her husband and Senator Harris. Joe Biden will be a President for all Americans. She is spending time with her children and grandchildren in Wilmington, Delaware.”
69 days until Inauguration Day, folx!
Related: Jill Biden is the modern version of a gay icon that Melania Trump wishes she could be
2 Comments
Cam
It’s going to be funny when Melania realizes that renegotiating the Pre-Nup was a waste of time since Trump is in debt a billion dollars and there’s nothing for her to get.
Goforit
That’s one lesson that the entire Trump clan refuses to understand. Money does not automatically give you class or manners.