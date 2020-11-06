Girl, bye!

“Actual footage” of Melania fleeing the White House is blowing up on Twitter

By

The election hasn’t yet been called, but things are looking more and more dire for Donald Trump. Could he still squeak out a win? It really doesn’t look like it. Then again, it’s 2020, so anything is possible. We will likely know for sure sometime later today.

In the meantime, a large moving truck pulled up in front of the White House on Wednesday evening, prompting many people to wonder if First Lady Melania Trump wasn’t waiting for the official results and was already moving out.

As it becomes increasingly more likely that the Trumps will be vacating 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue come January 20, 2021, people have begun sharing GIFs and videos of Melania fleeing her gilded cage.

Now, without any further ado…

