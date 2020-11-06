“Actual footage” of Melania fleeing the White House is blowing up on Twitter

The election hasn’t yet been called, but things are looking more and more dire for Donald Trump. Could he still squeak out a win? It really doesn’t look like it. Then again, it’s 2020, so anything is possible. We will likely know for sure sometime later today.

In the meantime, a large moving truck pulled up in front of the White House on Wednesday evening, prompting many people to wonder if First Lady Melania Trump wasn’t waiting for the official results and was already moving out.

I’m taking this live shot of the White House, with a moving truck outside, as a good omen. pic.twitter.com/Uz4SuoU94N — straightouttacontext (@happywithmeok) November 4, 2020

As it becomes increasingly more likely that the Trumps will be vacating 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue come January 20, 2021, people have begun sharing GIFs and videos of Melania fleeing her gilded cage.

Now, without any further ado…

Melania trump moving out of the white house and heading to court to start with the divorce papers now that her contract is up pic.twitter.com/CcBcv2liZc — ahmad🇱🇧 (@ahmaddto) November 6, 2020

LIVE FOOTAGE of Melania at the White House pic.twitter.com/FWrQDm8dHm — Dan Brian (@mallow610) November 6, 2020

Actual footage of Melania leaving the White House. pic.twitter.com/Wqimjt0uqL — He’s Lying (@jaykayokay2020) November 6, 2020

White House staff: Melania, we need you to clear out your stuf- Melania: pic.twitter.com/49ST6UF9wb — C. Donovan Copeland (@cxcope) November 6, 2020

Dr. Jill Biden throwing Melania’s shit on the White House lawn pic.twitter.com/QgsL2TUld9 — TiffanyTrumpVEVO (@Johnatron4000) November 6, 2020

Melania leaving the Whitehouse tomorrow pic.twitter.com/yqjFSlRDVu — Jack Wardlaw (@jackwardlaw94) November 6, 2020

Freedom for Melania! leaving the white house like.. pic.twitter.com/IgGRPeXDyE — J Dan (@JDan007) November 6, 2020

melania leaving the white house to find a new husband pic.twitter.com/QTlkNcOfu2 — Big Bank Lisa (@lisacouchlocker) November 6, 2020

Melania realising she’s moving back to Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/dA0DjvJo76 — tez (@tezdamn) November 6, 2020

Melania Tr*mp leaving the White House… out of the second story window pic.twitter.com/dzEmG4KdHQ — Mrs. Miranda Charming (@mfullem) November 6, 2020

Melania leaving the White House like… pic.twitter.com/T5EFdXishx — ChiefsFan82 (@chiefsfan82) November 6, 2020

Jill Biden showing up at the White House to throw all of Melania’s shit out pic.twitter.com/zBXZyvUoNV — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) November 6, 2020

