Anderson Cooper calling Donald Trump an “obese turtle” has been memed for eternity

In case you haven’t heard, Anderson Cooper compared Donald Trump to an obese turtle yesterday evening. More specifically, he called him “an obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun.”

The remark came after Trump’s truly disastrous press conference, during which he spewed all sorts of lies and misinformation about the election he appears to be losing bigly.

Newsweek reports:

The CNN anchor made the statement shortly after Trump’s press conference, in which he claimed he had won the election based on “legal” votes and accused cities including Detroit and Philadelphia of being corrupt. Trump continues to claim that the Democrats are trying to “steal” the election with no real evidence, that observers were not allowed to do their job, and that any votes counted now should be determined to be illegal.

Cooper wasn’t having any of Trump’s nonsense.

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like this from a President of the United States and I think, as Jake [Tapper] said, it’s sad and it is truly pathetic,” he remarked.

“And of course it is dangerous, and of course it will go to the courts, but you’ll notice that the president did not have any evidence presented at all, nothing. No actual, real evidence of any kind of fraud. He talked about people putting papers up in windows he talked about things he’d seen on the internet.”

Then came the real kicker.

“That is the President of the United States, that is the most powerful person in the world, and we see him like an obese turtle on his back, flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over, but he just hasn’t accepted it and he wants to take everybody down with him, including this country.”

The clip has been widely shared and viewed over 10 million times and counting on Twitter.

Watch.

And now, some memes…

