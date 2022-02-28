quack

Dr. Oz’s latest attempt at relevance backfires spectacularly

By

Dr. Mehmet Oz clearly thinks very highly of himself. The voting public does not appear to agree.

The TV doctor, who lives in New Jersey but is running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, has again taken to social media to challenge Dr. Anthony Fauci to a public debate.

Fauci, who is currently the Director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), is most certainly not a candidate for one of Pennsylvania’s two senate seats. But that hasn’t stopped Oz from pretending like it’s totally normal for an underperforming Senate primary candidate to debate the nation’s leading infectious disease expert on the national stage.

Related: Dr. Oz’s campaign for U.S. Senate is a sh*tshow of epic proportions, insiders say

In a GOP straw poll last month, Oz received just one–yes, ONE–vote out of more than 100 cast, despite spending $5.4 million on TV ads. In two other straw polls, he placed third in one and fourth in the other.

Still, he released this challenge to Fauci: “It’s past time Fauci faces the fact that he got COVID wrong. So, doctor to doctor – let’s debate. This Doctor is in, are you?”

And this past weekend, Oz again tried to grasp at straws of relevancy by re-sharing the video and adding: “I challenged Dr. Fauci to a debate 44 days ago, and still haven’t heard a thing from him… [cricket emoji]”

He probably wasn’t hoping for responses like these, which have flooded the post: