tiktalk

A drag queen birthday party, the gayest Red Sox fan, & Leslie Jordan’s convertible

By

Relive Elton John‘s touching tribute to Princess Diana, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Lady Gaga saw Shangela.

@mbzich Ignore the feral screaming… #chromatica #ladygaga #boston @ladygaga ♬ original sound – Matt

Brendan Jordan relived his moment.

@brendanwjordan Replying to @Desiree THANK YOU #divakid #gay ♬ original sound – Brendan Jordan

Jacob Max Lopez explored the gay resort.

@burntsanchez It’s for making new friends. #gay#grindr#gaytiktok#gayjokes#gayhumor#grindr#cruising#cruisingtok ♬ original sound – Burnt chicken nugget

The birthday girl got her wish.

@dedecamacho #dragqueen #elpasotx #birthdaygirl ♬ original sound – La Dede Camacho

Leslie Jordan stopped the car.

@itscezzurr 💀😭 #fyp #foryourpage #celebritysighting ♬ BIZCOCHITO – ROSALÍA

Brody channeled Madonna.

@citygirlgonemom When he channels his inner @madonna ! He lobes her so mich! So hlad her danced for these lovely traditional Japanese dancers at his grandmas celebration of life #madonna #bossbabybrody #tinydancer #okinawajapan ♬ Vogue (Edit) – Madonna

Hot dad did some things.

@hotdaddoingthings ♬ BILLIE EILISH. – Armani White

A closeted Red Sox fan went viral.

@liammeetspeople I was just curious #fypage #liammeetspeople #redsox #redsoxnation #comedyindia ♬ original sound – Liam Meets People

Dylan Adler gave directions.

@dylanadler7 He sure caught me off guard #straightpeople #gaytiktok #ibiza #ltrain #foryourpage #musicaltheatre ♬ original sound – Dylan Adler

And Ross Lynch said bussy.

@girlbossvideos #rosslynch #foryou #thedriverera #rosslynchtiktok #gay #gaytiktok ♬ original sound – girlboss videos