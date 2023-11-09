‘Drag Race’ alum Denali is getting ready to sashay down the aisle, announces engagement to BF

Denali is getting ready to sashay down the aisle!

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 diva Denali (a.k.a. Cordero Zuckerman) has gotten engaged to longtime partner Alexander.

The 31-year-old made the announcement on Instagram with a slideshow of images of the couple through the years.

“We engaged! Six years ago you asked me to dance at Berlin not even a week after I moved to Chicago and six years later I asked you to marry me on your 30th,” Denali captioned the images. “To a whole lifetime of adapting to what life throws at us, morphing into the new versions of ourselves and our family and to endless nights on the dance floor.”

Denali finished by jokingly disclosing the added [health] benefit of locking down the husband-to-be: “Now give me that corporate insurance! Love you.”

Denali garnered international fame after appearing on Drag Race in 2021.

On top of being the first contestant to rep Alaska and compete on ice skates, the lip sync assassin stunned with her performance of Crystal Waters’ 1994 hit “100% Pure Love” against Kahmora Hall.

“Crystal Waters reached out to me directly, and thanked me personally for basically getting that song back onto the charts,” Denali told Billboard. “That is truly one of the greatest memories and experiences and moments from my entire time on Drag Race.”

In addition, Denali portrayed Jonathan Van Ness in the Snatch Game and a Russian bot in “Social Media: The Unverified Rusical” before losing to Olivia Luxx in the lip sync following the makeover challenge, finishing in 8th place for the season.

Prior to joining the ranks of Ru girls, Denali excelled in the world of figure skating and qualified for the 2010 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Afterwards, Denali skated with Cirque du Soleil, SeaWorld, and for Royal Caribbean Cruises. It was during downtime on one of the ships that Denali got inspired to enter the drag world.

“Anytime that we had an opportunity we would watch RuPaul’s Drag Race on the cruise ships as a little gathering of the queer people,” Denalit told US Figure Skating Fanzone.

“When we would watch, I was just like, ‘Oh my God.’ It was something I obsessed over, and I am pretty extremist when I find something that I love, and I realized it was something that I wanted to try.”

The rest as they say is herstory!

Denali recently wrapped up the Night of the Living Drag Halloween Tour with fellow Drag Race alums Jaida Essence Hall, Yvie Oddly, and Jorgeous, among others.

Now while Denali and Alexander start planning for their wedding, get a better look at their romance through images from their Instagram pages below: