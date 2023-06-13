Elliot Page just revealed his next big move

Elliot Page (Photo: Shutterstock)

Elliot Page has co-written his next movie project, which has apparently already wrapped up filming in Canada.

Page will appear opposite Hillary Baack (Sound of Metal) in Close to You. The project is helmed by writer-director Dominic Savage.

According to Deadline, Close to You will follow “Sam (Page), who has a chance encounter with an old friend (Baack) on his way home to a dreaded family reunion that forces him to confront long-buried memories.”

Savage and Page conceived and co-authored the story.

“I’m proud to have worked with Dominic and Hillary on this beautiful film,” said Page. “It’s been a pleasure collaborating with them and the incredibly talented cast and crew. I look forward to sharing it with audiences soon.”

Page has been Oscar Nominated in the past for his breakout role in the movie Juno. Page revealed in December 2020 that he is trans and had changed his name to Elliot.

At the time, he was starring in the Netflix show, The Umbrella Academy, due to soon wrap its fourth season.

Close to You will be Page’s first lead movie role since coming out as trans.

He recently released his autobiography, Pageboy. His production company, PageBoy Productions, recently wrapped production on the queer cheerleading film, Backspot.

Dominic Savage directed the recent TV drama, I Am Ruth, starring Kate Winslett. It recently won Savage his first BAFTA award.

There’s no word yet on when Close to You will premiere.