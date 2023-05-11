Elliot Page posts shirtless photo to celebrate summertime “trans joy”

Elliot Page is gearing up for the release of his eagerly-anticipated memoir, Pageboy. The actor took some time out yesterday to post a shirtless selfie on Instagram and talk about gender-affirming care and “trans joy”.

“Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer. No layers, just a T-shirt – or layers and oh so sweaty – constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T. It feels so f’ing good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body,” he said.

“I am so grateful for what gender-affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon. #transjoy”

Page revealed in December 2020 that he is trans and had changed his name to Elliot.

States mull bans on gender-affirming care

His latest comments come as several US states discuss introducing bans on gender-affirming care for minors.

Yesterday, Missouri lawmakers approved a bill that ban gender-affirming health care for minors (including puberty blockers). Similar bans have been passed in Alabama and Arkansas, although they were then blocked by federal judges.

Florida has advanced one of the most extreme anti-trans laws in the country. Senate Bill 254 not only bans gender-affirming care for those under 18, but it also punishes anyone providing such care and strips parental rights from the parents of trans kids.

Florida GOP lawmakers have also approved a bill that bans school employees from asking students for their preferred pronouns and restricts school staff from sharing their pronouns with students if they “do not correspond” with their sex.

The American Medical Association has criticized blanket bans on gender-affirming care for minors. It says it’s better to treat individuals on a case-by-case basis.

In a public statement issued a couple of years ago, it said, “We believe it is inappropriate and harmful for any state to legislatively dictate that certain transition-related services are never appropriate and limit the range of options physicians and families may consider when making decisions for pediatric patients.”

Its position remains the same today.

Elliot Page’s Pageboy goes on sale June 6. He will mark its publication with a Q&A event in New York, followed by a book tour that takes in Los Angeles, San Francisco, London and Berlin. Check the official Pageboy website for more details.