Elliot Page gets emotional explaining what brought him “the most joy” in transitioning

Actor Elliot Page has sat down to give his first on-screen interview since revealing to the world last December that he is a trans man and uses he/him pronouns.

The Oscar-nominated Page, 34, is interviewed by Oprah Winfrey. Their conversation will stream tomorrow (April 30) on Apple TV+

In a clip shared yesterday online, Winfrey asks Page, “What part of your transition has actually brought you the most joy?”

Page replied, “It’s the little… you know, getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re just like, ‘There I am.’

“And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked…. It’s being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for probably the first time.”

He then gets tearful, but assures Winfrey they’re, “tears of joy.”

Vanity Fair also shared an exclusive clip. In that, Page talked about why he felt it was important to announce his transition, not only to feel comfortable but for the benefit of other trans people.

“This time we’re in right now, and especially with this horrible backlash we’re seeing towards trans people, particularly trans youth, it really felt imperative to do so.”

In a separate interview with Vanity Fair writer Thomas Page McBee, Page said he’d known he was a boy since he was a child.

“All trans people are so different, and my story’s absolutely just my story. But yes, when I was a little kid, absolutely, 100%, I was a boy. I knew I was a boy when I was a toddler. I was writing fake love letters and signing them “Jason.”

“Every little aspect of my life, that is who I was, who I am, and who I knew myself to be. I just couldn’t understand when I’d be told, “No, you’re not. No, you can’t be that when you’re older.” You feel it. Now I’m finally getting myself back to feeling like who I am, and it’s so beautiful and extraordinary.”

He said that he had decided to speak to Winfrey partly because of the current slew of anti-trans legislation coming up in states across the United States.

Page was blunt about the impact of such legislation.

“These bills are going to be responsible for the death of children. It is that simple. So [talking to Oprah] felt like an opportunity to use a wide-reaching platform to speak from my heart about some of my experience and the resources I’ve been able to access—whether therapy or surgery—that have allowed me to be alive, to live my life.