Elliot Page and wife Emma Portner confirm their divorce

The actor Elliot Page and his wife, Emma Portner, have confirmed the news that they are to divorce after three years of marriage.

TMZ was the first media outlet to report yesterday that Page had filed divorce papers in Manhattan.

Yesterday evening, Page and Portner confirmed the news in a brief, joint statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”

Page found fame with his starring role in the Oscar-winning Juno in 2007. This was followed with appearances in movies such as Inception and X-Men, along with TV shows Tales of The City and, most recently, two seasons of the Netflix action-comedy, The Umbrella Academy. Emma Portner is an acclaimed dancer and choreographer.

Page and Portner were first photographed together in 2016. News of their marriage was posted by Page to Instagram in January 2018.

Last month, on December 1, Page took to Instagram to announce he is trans and used he/him pronouns.

“I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” he wrote. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

He continued, “I love that I am trans. I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

He also expressed, “overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey.”

Portner was among those to comment, saying, “love you so much elliot.”

Portner also re-shared Page’s message to her own Instagram adding, “I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world.

“I also ask for patience and privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

Portner later deactivated her Instagram account in mid-December, but has recently returned. Neither has posted any information about their divorce to their social media.

Page has confirmed that he will be returning to the role of Vanya Hargreeves on the next season of The Umbrella Academy.