Ex-gay adult film star/men’s rights activist announces run for office

A German-born ex-gay adult film star living in Scotland says he’s turning over a new leaf. He’s putting his x-rated past behind him and focusing his attention on local politics.
43-year-old Philipp Tanzer began working as a gay adult film star in 2007, performing as Logan McCree. He became known for his distinctive tattoos that cover most of his body, including his penis and butt.
In 2008, he won a Grabby Award for Best Fetish Video. And in 2010, he launched his very own website, “loganmccree.tv”, which was sort of like a precursor to OnlyFans, where he billed himself as the “hottest German porn star around.”
Then in 2012 everything changed. Tanzer quit the adult entertainment business, left Germany, and moved to Scotland with his girlfriend. After announcing that he no longer considered himself gay, he became a men’s rights activist.
Now, he’s launching a political campaign. Not only that, but he’s running on an anti-porn platform as a member of the uber-conservative Scottish Family Party.
“Porn is not a men’s problem,” the Cum in My Face 2 star tells the Daily Mail. “Both boys and girls consume pornography and both suffer under its impact.”
“When I was younger I was not clear what path I would take. I was pushed into identifying myself as something at the age of 32 that I was not. The Scottish Family Party best represent my views on life and society.”
Despite appearing in over a dozen adult films and making a ton of money in the process, Tanzer, who is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, says it never aligned with his values.
“I had a negative view of the pornographic industry even before I joined it,” he says, “but I needed the money.”
Because one can’t be anti-porn and pro-gay at the same time, the Jock Itch star says he doesn’t believe LGBTQ history should be taught in schools because it promotes “LGBT+ lifestyles and pornography on children.” He’s also against same-sex adoption and banning conversion therapy ban.
Asked whether he thinks his x-rated past might hurt his election chances, Tanzer, who now works as a hairdresser and recently had his Twitter account suspended for making extremist comments, tells the Daily Mail that he really doesn’t think so.
“Everyone in Durness has heard about it,” he says. “But I really try and help in the community as much as I can and people are very grateful.”
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
3 Comments
zealot
Logan is known to be a long-term loon. As in lunatic.
Donston
Guys like him is partly why I don’t pay any attention to these porn performers. So many are very damaged loonies and/or leeches. And so many resent “gays”, even while doing homo porn and/or being “gay” identifying. I remember reading an article on him years ago which featured his homophobic and anti-gay Tweets, a ton of misogynist Tweets and also him talking about how he’s not “gay” because he’s not a Lady Gaga fan. The dude was and still is f-ed up and full of hate.
He has obviously gone through some traumas, mental health struggles, resentments, toxic masculinity and perhaps some confusions, contradictions, fluidity. But instead of confronting those things, he of course entirely blames porn, feminists and “queers” for all his issues and the issues of the world. It’s such a tired and typical arc. I definitely have some issues with the press’ promotion of porn and the porn industry in general. It’s something we do need to talk about more. But this isn’t about “helping” anyone. This is almost entirely about someone who can’t deal with how f-ed up in the head he is, can’t deal with his “gay past” and can’t deal with his sex work past. So, he’s looking to blame and lash out.
Dijonaise
He’s pretty damn hot, but based on the number times he’s been gleefully corn-holed on camera, I’m not buying the ex-gay part. Amazing dick though!