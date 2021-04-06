Ex-gay adult film star/men’s rights activist announces run for office

A German-born ex-gay adult film star living in Scotland says he’s turning over a new leaf. He’s putting his x-rated past behind him and focusing his attention on local politics.

43-year-old Philipp Tanzer began working as a gay adult film star in 2007, performing as Logan McCree. He became known for his distinctive tattoos that cover most of his body, including his penis and butt.

In 2008, he won a Grabby Award for Best Fetish Video. And in 2010, he launched his very own website, “loganmccree.tv”, which was sort of like a precursor to OnlyFans, where he billed himself as the “hottest German porn star around.”

Then in 2012 everything changed. Tanzer quit the adult entertainment business, left Germany, and moved to Scotland with his girlfriend. After announcing that he no longer considered himself gay, he became a men’s rights activist.

Now, he’s launching a political campaign. Not only that, but he’s running on an anti-porn platform as a member of the uber-conservative Scottish Family Party.

“Porn is not a men’s problem,” the Cum in My Face 2 star tells the Daily Mail. “Both boys and girls consume pornography and both suffer under its impact.”

“When I was younger I was not clear what path I would take. I was pushed into identifying myself as something at the age of 32 that I was not. The Scottish Family Party best represent my views on life and society.”

Despite appearing in over a dozen adult films and making a ton of money in the process, Tanzer, who is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, says it never aligned with his values.

“I had a negative view of the pornographic industry even before I joined it,” he says, “but I needed the money.”

Because one can’t be anti-porn and pro-gay at the same time, the Jock Itch star says he doesn’t believe LGBTQ history should be taught in schools because it promotes “LGBT+ lifestyles and pornography on children.” He’s also against same-sex adoption and banning conversion therapy ban.

Asked whether he thinks his x-rated past might hurt his election chances, Tanzer, who now works as a hairdresser and recently had his Twitter account suspended for making extremist comments, tells the Daily Mail that he really doesn’t think so.

“Everyone in Durness has heard about it,” he says. “But I really try and help in the community as much as I can and people are very grateful.”

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.