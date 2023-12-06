Ex-hockey jock Brock McGillis talks fighting homophobia one locker room at a time & his Grindr love story

Brock McGillis is trying to combat hockey’s homophobic culture, one locker room at a time.

The former college and semi-pro player recently launched his “Culture Shift Tour,” during which he will meet with 100 minor league hockey teams in 100 days in all of the NHL’s Canadian cities.

Using his own story, McGillis, who feared retribution as a gay player, shares the damaging effects of homophobic language and taunts. A 2022 Hockey Canada study found the most penalized language in the sport was about sexual orientation or gender identity.

“I think the message is for athletes,” he said. “Having them recognize their influence in society and how they impact things positively or negatively. I hope that really hits home with them.”

McGillis says he fell into advocacy work after publicly coming out in 2016. There is a dearth of out gay figures in hockey, and people started reaching out for advice. Soon, he started speaking to corporations and hosting events.

At the same time, McGillis’ personal life began to blossom. A drag aficionado, he co-hosted a show on WOW Presents Plus, This is Sh*t, with Drag Race alum Mrs. Kasha Davis.

In the finale, she gives the hockey jock a full drag makeover.

While McGillis was trying on his heels, he was also sorting out his dating life. He’s been with his handsome partner, Matt, for six years!

Queerty recently caught up with McGillis ahead of his big tour to talk about his unique approach to advocacy work, affinity for drag and Grindr love story. Here’s what he had to say…

QUEERTY: You’re doing 100 speaking engagements in 100 days! Why so many?

BROCK MCGILLIS: Well, would we be talking if I wasn’t?! Part of it is visibility. It’s catchy, it’s something I’ve never seen done, and something I’ve been determined to do for a while. It’s something so different and unique. I just hope it brings visibility and awareness, and people start recognizing their behaviors and attitudes.

Have there been instances where you’ve changed hearts and minds?

Not that long ago, an athlete said to me, “Is it homophobic if I hate trans people?” And I said, “No, that’s transphobic. Do you know any trans people?” He said, ‘No.” I said, “Then, why do you hate them?” And he said, “God gave us our bodies and we shouldn’t change them.”

I’m like, “Well, do you hate everyone who has braces? Or plastic surgery?” When he started thinking about it critically, his language changed. It became less hateful. If you’re the product of an environment and you haven’t been exposed to diversity of different kinds, it’s sort of what happens. People are a product of that. By having conversations, we can evolve it.

What do you think about the NHL’s Pride ban debacle?

I didn’t care that people didn’t want to wear jerseys, to be honest with you. I love visibility, but I haven’t seen one rainbow eradicate homophobia. I believe in people’s freedom of choice. If people don’t want, whether they’re in a country where they think they’re gonna be persecuted, or their family is gonna be in trouble, yeah, don’t wear it. Being alive is more important than a rainbow jersey, in my mind.

For others, who decided based off of faith, I hope we get to a point where the league and players’ association start to humanize on issues like this. I think they would start to have more thought around it, opposed to an instant “no.”

There are so many pictures of you and fabulous looking drag queens. What do you love about drag?

It’s funny, I have a drag queen sitting in my condo right now! We’re about to have lunch. She actually took the photos for the tour. Drag, in my mind, is like gay sport. Queer people do love sports. I’m not trying to erase us from the actual sports landscape. But there are so many similarities between getting together to watch an episode of Drag Race, just like sporting events. I’ve even seen some fantasy Drag Race leagues now. It’s so cool!

I did a show with Mrs. Kasha Davis for WOW Presents Plus, two or three seasons of a show called This is Sh*t. Drag queens were some of the first people when I was a little, closeted hockey people to welcome me into the community and make me feel safe, and treat me like one of their own. I love the art form. I love the people. I love how outgoing and extra most of them are. It’s part of queer history and our culture, and I want to preserve that. It harkens back to a time where we couldn’t exist, or it was hard to exist. The people who fought for our rights, or people who were on the frontlines of the HIV-AIDS epidemic, fighting for treatments or vaccines or healthcare. I’m glad we’re finally at the point in society where it’s not some taboo, backroom thing, and it’s celebrated within the community.

You’ve dressed up in drag a few times. What’s your drag name?

Alaska called me “Trixie Thunderstorm,” because I can’t walk in heels. Walking in heels, though I was on carpet, is harder than skating! If you can walk in heels, you can skate on ice. I want to do a series at one point where I teach drag queens how to play hockey. Wouldn’t that be incredible to watch?

I have two other ones: “Regina Gorg.” It’s good timing for Mean Girls the Musical, you fugly sl*t! Another one is “Ash Tray.”

There are also a fair amount of modeling shots on your Instagram. Do you like modeling?

I like when people make me look pretty! I think I’m built like somebody who’s pretty masc and plays sports. So when I wind up looking handsome, I really appreciate it.

How did you and Matt meet?

The stories would differ if he was telling it. So I’ll give you the real story!

I had just gotten out of a four-year relationship. My ex cheated on me. So I went on Grindr. We met. I was living in Northern Ontario, he was living in Toronto. We chatted for a bit, and then I was like, “I’m coming to your city.” Honestly, I thought it was going to be a booty call. And we met, we hung out, and we ended up staying up all night talking. But I was a complete mess from my breakup, so we didn’t date for a full year. We would talk, but I refused to be in a relationship. Then finally, I said, “I think I’m ready to date you,” and then I broke up with him two days later!

Then I saw him on the street after the club one night, and I was like, “Can we go talk?” He said, “Yes.” Then I said, “I think I’ve fallen in love with you.” And we’ve been together since. It’s been six years since we’ve been officially dating.

What do you guys like to do together?

Uhh… fight! We’re pretty fortunate. We have a wonderful group of friends who we like going out with, doing drag brunch or different shows. We like to travel. Honestly, sitting at home and watching The Gilded Age or Hacks or shows like that is a lot of fun. We have a really good group of friends. We like to go out, party and have fun, but we can also sit at home and do nothing. We do a lot of things!