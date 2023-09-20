LISTEN: Cozy up this autumn with Queerty’s 2023 Fall Playlist

As the leaves begin to change and the air grows crisp, there’s no better time to incorporate a new soundtrack into your life to accompany your autumn “main character” moment. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with a brand-new fall playlist that’s tailor-made for all walks of gay life. It’s a little bit spooky, a little bit somber, and a whole lot queer!

Fall ushers in a wave of introspection, with so much change beginning to happen, it’s nice to reflect on our past. This played a part while creating this playlist, so don’t be shocked when some deep cuts from Fleetwood Mac, The Veronicas, Robyn, or, of course, Cher make an appearance while listening. I mean, how could we NOT include the vampy, high-camp “Dark Lady” on a fall playlist? It’s enchanting and eerie, and a reminder of how timeless Cher’s music is.

“Dark Lady” by Cher

But, don’t get too cozy (even though it’s literally the season for it), because wrapped up in these perfect fall throwbacks are some serious bops from Carly Rae Jepsen, Kylie Minogue and Lil Nas X. George Daniel’s remix of Jepsen’s album cut off The Loveliest Time, “Shadow”, offers a dreamy, synth-heavy tune that will have you ready for any autumnal outing.

“Shadow (George Daniel Remix)” by Carly Rae Jepsen

Although, what would a fall playlist be without some melancholic, sad girl hour music? We’ve got a bit of that too, with tracks from some of our favorite queer musicians like Ryan Beatty, MUNA, Shamir and Years & Years.

So, whether you’re heading off to grab a pumpkin spice latte or embarking on a new fall adventure, hit play on Queerty’s 2023 Fall Playlist to kick off your autumn with a perfect harvest of songs selected just for the season.

Listen below and be sure to follow Queerty on Spotify…