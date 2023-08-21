Fear and loathing in NYC: 25 fabulous facts about ‘The Boys In The Band’

Netflix’s The Boys In The Band, directed by Joe Mantello and produced by Ryan Murphy, is basically the story of a birthday party from hell. As a group of gay men convene for a birthday celebration, self-loathing and resentment take center stage before the entire evening is thrown into chaos by a surprise straight (or is he?) guest. The production—a remake of the 1970 film and 1968 play by Mart Crowley—is a fascinating look at pre-AIDS life that asks difficult questions about what it means to be gay.
Read on for 25 fascinating facts about The Boys In The Band…
1. The boys are played by queer boys…
The cast includes out actors Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Tuc Watkins.
2. …who played the boys on Broadway.
The cast of the celebrated 2018 Broadway revival reprised their roles for the Netflix production.
3. The all-queer casting wasn’t on purpose.
According to Sky News, both straight and gay actors auditioned for the roles, which Jim Parsons felt added to the production. “It was just an intense thing, there was a language we all seemed to speak with each other, an understanding we all had with each other that I was taken aback by,” he said.
4. The movie retains the bigoted slurs from the stage script.
The Boys In The Band is a tough script—several characters have mean streaks and acid tongues, particularly Parsons’ Michael. Mantello told the Associated Press, “I do not believe the erasure of things that make us uncomfortable is progress… My responsibility is to the story. And the story is: This is the cost of oppression, it allows you to act in a way that is inhumane. And I felt in order to be honest to that, that you’re true to that, that it was essential that we keep it.”
5. It won a GLAAD Award.
The Netflix film took home the 2021 GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Film – Limited Release.
6. Boyfriends Tuc Watkins and Andrew Rannells met during the stage production.
The hot couple—who bicker as a couple throughout the film about monogamy and commitment—met during the Broadway run. Watkins told The Daily Beast, “I remember thinking, this is going to be great, because Hank and Larry spend the entire play bickering and angry and resentful towards each other… So to create that relationship with someone who is caring and thoughtful and lovely, we had a great experience.”
7. There’s a sequel!
Crowley wrote a stage play sequel, The Men From The Boys, in 2002. The play follows the aftermath of Larry’s (Rannells in the film) death and again features the men in the same apartment, decades later.
8. Crowley died in 2020 before the film’s release…
The playwright sadly passed away in March 2020 before the September 2020 release of the film.
9. …but he does make a cameo!
Crowley can be seen enjoying a cocktail at Julius’ at the end of the movie.
10. Julius’ was used as a filming location in both the 1970 and 2020 films.
The bar/restaurant, famous for its 1966 “sip-in” when the Mattachine Society refused to leave despite being harassed and threatened, is used in both the 1970 and 2020 versions of The Boys In The Band.
11. The original 1970 film was one of William Friedkin’s favorite works.
While not a financial hit, the late, straight Oscar-winning director spoke fondly of the 1970 movie. He told the New York Post, “didn’t give a flying f*ck into a rolling doughnut about” making a gay-themed film. “And you know why? Because the play is brilliant. The characters are finely drawn and there is wonderful wit. It’s a bit reminiscent of Oscar Wilde. It can be mentioned in the same sentence.”
12. The original off-Broadway production ran for two years.
The play debuted in 1968 in Manhattan, where it had a healthy run.
13. The Broadway production was nominated for two Tony Awards and won one.
The Boys In The Band won the Tony for Best Revival of a Play, while De Jesús was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play.
14. Murphy and director Mantello have worked together many times on queer projects.
Murphy and Mantello also collaborated on The Normal Heart, Hollywood, and American Horror Story: NYC.
15. Mantello had trepidation about the project.
The director told Deadline, “I think like a lot of people my first reaction when I heard The Boys In The Band was that it was problematic for a number of reasons,” but admitted he grew to love the complex and dramatic script.
16. Many Murphy regulars appear in the film.
Carver, Quinto, Bomer, and Rannells have all appeared in various Murphy productions, including American Horror Story and The Normal Heart.
17. A 30-minute documentary accompanied the release.
A documentary that largely focuses on Crowley, The Boys In The Band: Something Personal, was released alongside the film.
18. Crowley was the assistant and close friend of Natalie Wood.
Crowley wrote the film while working as an assistant to the late Hollywood star. The two were close friends and she reportedly supported him wholeheartedly.
19. The Boys In The Band is heavily referenced in The Celluloid Closet.
The famous line, “It’s not always the way it is in plays. Not all f*ggots bump themselves off at the end of the story!” is featured prominently in the documentary, The Celluloid Closet, which explores the often-problematic depiction of homosexuality in film.
20. The title is taken from Judy Garland’s A Star Is Born.
Crowley took the title from a line in the famous film: “You’re singing for yourself and the boys in the band.”
21. Certain characters are inspired by Crowley’s real-life friends.
According to Logo, Crowley based Michael on himself, and Harold (Quinto) on famous choreographer Howard Jeffrey.
22. Mantello added a slightly more hopeful ending to the film.
While everybody’s upset and worse for wear by the end of The Boys In The Band, Mantello ended the film on a slightly more hopeful coda, showing the characters leaving the ill-fated birthday party and going on with their lives. In the final shot, Michael runs off down the street, rather than slamming his door shut like in the play.
23. Producers pushed back at criticism surrounding De Jesus’ casting.
After The Wrap writer Alonso Duralde argued that casting a Latino actor in the role of Emory took the bite out of the character’s racist statements, producer and co-writer Ned Martel argued, “Mr. Duralde insists that the casting of Robin de Jesús, in the role of Emory, was an act of ‘cheating.’ I insist on accuracy: Mart never declared which race this character is, was, or needed to be. As a producer, Mart also approved of Robin’s hiring (and delighted in his performance), so I reject Mr. Duralde’s claim that we rolled past any restriction when we made Emory a Latinx character. Literally: Where is it written?”
24. Carver envisioned a solo film about his character, Cowboy.
Carver told Gay Times he’d be into a solo film featuring his sex worker character’s adventures and even suggested a title: “Cowboy and the Johns.”
25. Parsons had reservations about the role.
“When I first read it, I did feel concerned,” Parsons told Sky News. “I wasn’t sure, I had not seen it before, I’d never read it before, and I wasn’t sure I really understood what was going on,” he said. But Parsons went on to love the role.
4 Comments
Man About Town
Speaking of birthdays, today is the birthday of both Mart Crowley and Robin de Jesus.
Oh, and also Jeff Stryker!
crazyoldman
I was just struggling to come out when the original came out. I thought OMG, what a miserable I am looking at. My life turned out just wonderful, thanks. However, I can not bring myself to watch it, even though it has been over 50 years.
Rambeaux
Me too.
I furtively paid and sneaked into a theatre here in town. I was still in High School.
The movie disturbed me and was quite depressing thinking that this was going to be my fate.
Fortunately, my life has been much happier.
I have watched the remake. It’s not bad but I am glad that I can view it through a more mature lens.
Mattster
It is a depressing movie. I have gone through periods where I watched pretty much everything, and I could never get through it. It’s from a different era, where gay people were so starved for representation we would go see anything that would mention “gay”, no matter how terrible. I suppose awful is in some ways better than invisibility?
We are fortunate that there are now so many queer filmmakers telling so many different stories, and while mainstream representation is still far from perfect, it’s far better than it was.