Federal judge questions Donald Trump’s manliness

For someone with the fragile ego of former President Donald Trump, comments made yesterday by a federal judge are likely to sting.

Senior District Judge Reggie Walton was presiding over the plea hearing of January 6 defendant Adam Johnson, 36.

According to CNN, Judge Walton took aim at Trump’s continued refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election and to insist the result was stolen.

“Al Gore had a better case to argue than Mr. Trump, but he was a man about what happened to him,” said Judge Walton. “He accepted it and walked away.”

Al Gore famously narrowly lost the 2000 election to George W. Bush. A close result in Florida led to weeks of legal tussles until Gore made the decision to accept defeat. Unlike Trump.

Johnson, the defendant at yesterday’s plea hearing, was photographed carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s lectern through the Capitol building on January 6. He was quickly identified and arrested a couple of days later.

Johnson pleaded guilty yesterday to knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or groups without lawful authority.

Federal prosecutors have said they’re not seeking prison time for Johnson, who says he became “caught up in the moment”. He told the judge he’d had a “hard couple of years” and had gotten sucked into “listening to a lot of information and reading things” online.

Judge Walton said that as Trump continued to push his ‘Big Lie’ narrative, he was concerned Johnson could be tempted to repeat his “clownish behavior.” Walton said he was still considering handing down jail time.

“What concerns me, is that you were gullible enough to come all the way up here from Florida based upon a lie and then associate yourself because of that lie with people and try to undermine the will of the American public about who should be the president of the United States,” said Walton, according to the Bradenton Herald.

“I have concerns about whether you will be gullible when something like this arises again … That concerns me, it really does because we are in a troubled situation as a country. Al Gore had a better case to argue than Mr. Trump, but he was a man about what happened to him.”

Walton will issue sentencing on Johnson on Thursday.

Walton, who was appointed in 2004 by President George W. Bush, is not the first judge to suggest Trump had a role to play in the January 6 rioting.

On Friday, at the sentencing of another January 6 defendant, Judge Amit Mehta said many of those who rioted were, “called to Washington, DC, by an elected official, prompted to walk to the Capitol by an elected official.”

Mehta went on to say those who stormed the capitol were “a pawn in the game played by people who know better.”

Besides the judges openly blaming Trump for his role on January 6, the former President is likely to be more concerned about the increasing pressure to release his records from the day.

Yesterday, the select House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack told a federal appeals court that it urgently needs the White House correspondence from around the time of the attack. Trump has said that he has executive privilege and believes he does not need to release of the files.

The select committee’s attorneys wrote to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, saying that delaying seeing the records, “Would inflict a serious constitutional injury on the Select Committee by interfering with its legislative duty. The Select Committee needs the documents now because they will shape the direction of the investigation.

“For example, the documents could inform which witnesses to depose and what questions to ask them, as well as whether further subpoenas should be issued to others.”