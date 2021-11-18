Oh man, Donald Trump is going to be SO pissed when he hears this…

Did you hear that? It was the sound of Donald Trump completely losing his shit after what his frenemy Rupert Murdoch said to a roomful of News Corp stockholders this week.

The 90-year-old media mogul told the group that the ex-president’s constant complaining about the 2020 election is getting in the way of conservatives moving their agenda forward, adding that it’s time for him to put on his big boy pants and move on from the the past.

“The current American political debate is profound, whether about education or welfare or economic opportunity,” Murdoch, whose family controls Fox News’s parent company, Fox Corp, told stockholders. “It is crucial that conservatives play an active, forceful role in that debate, but that will not happen if President Trump stays focused on the past.”

“The past is the past, and the country is now in a contest to define the future,” he continued.

Trump has spent most of the last year obsessing over his loss in the 2020 presidential race. On a near-daily basis, he’s has made false allegations about massive voter fraud contributing to his ego-crushing defeat.

There has been no substantive evidence of widespread fraud, and GOP officials in multiple key states have maintained that their elections were properly conducted.

Murdoch doesn’t often publicly comment about his relationship with Trump, though in his 2018 book Fire and Fury, author Michael Wolff wrote that the Fox News founder once dismissed the then-president as a “f*cking idiot.”

In 2015, when Trump was first running for president, Murdoch tweeted: “When is Donald Trump going to stop embarrassing his friends, let alone the whole country?” His tone, of course, changed once Trump’s candidacy surged.

