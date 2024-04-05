Ferry rides of doom, killer hookups & more “be gay, do crime” films to stream this weekend

Image Credit: ‘Out To Kill,’ Guest House Films

Welcome to your weekend streaming recommendations, a.k.a. the Weekend Watch, a handy guide to the queerest film and TV content that’s just a click away!

Netflix’s series Ripley, a new adaptation of The Talented Mr. Ripley starring current it-boy Andrew Scott, dropped on the streamer this week. In honor of one of the O.G. “be gay, do crime” characters making his big return to the screen, we decided to dig even deeper into the sub-genre and find some lesser-known queer-themed crime yarns to stream this weekend.

Read on for LGBTQ+ crime movies to stream this weekend.

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

Last Ferry

Fire Island is beautiful and full of life in the summer, but what happens during the off-season? This 2019 mystery, directed by Jaki Bradley, explores what happens when a young businessman, Joseph (Ramon O. Torres), looking to explore his sexuality, travels to Fire Island before party season and finds the place to be a ghost town. As Joseph explores the sleepy seaside left behind by the annual revelers, he is drawn into a series of events—including a murder!—involving the few locals that stay on the island all year. This movie is an engaging mystery, and shows a quieter side of Fire Island than you’ll see in the 2022 rom-com Fire Island.

Now streaming on Roku, Tubi, Redbox, Dekkoo, Revry, Plex, Filmzie, Reveel, Cineverse, and Flixfling.

Luz

Directed by Jon Garcia, this 2020 romantic crime drama stars Ernesto Reyes as Ruben, a mob driver who is sent to prison following an accident. There, Ruben meets Carlos (Jesse Tayeh), his cellmate, who teaches him to toughen up and looks out for him. Their friendship turns sexy, and eventually Ruben and Carlos fall in love. When Ruben is released from prison years later, he tries to reunite with Carlos, who’s moved on and is living a straight life. Fun fact: Garcia’s actual mother, Alma Gloria Garcia, appears as Carlos’ mother in the film.

Now streaming on Tubi and Plex. Available to buy or rent digitally on Prime Video.

Out To Kill

An old-fashioned whodunit with a gay twist, 2014’s Out To Kill, directed by Rob Williams, stars Scott Sell as queer PI Jim, who moves into an apartment complex and meets a colorful group of hunky gay guys who all have one thing in common: they’ve been wronged by local sexpot Justin Jaymes (Tom Goss). When Justin turns up dead, seemingly from a drug overdose, Jim investigates and learns that his new neighborhood is teeming with secrets.

Available to rent or buy digitally on Apple TV and Vudu.

You’re Killing Me

Jim Hanson’s 2015 black comedy stars Jeffrey Self as George, a self-obsessed YouTuber who by chance meets the perfect guy, Joe (Matthew McKelligon). The only problem—Joe is a serial killer! While George takes Joe’s very literal comments about murder as witty banter, his friends start to suspect Joe is deranged and dangerous. Once the bodies start piling up, hijinks ensue. You’re Killing Me has a “killer” script, funny performances, and is surprisingly relatable if you’ve ever met the perfect guy with a fatal flaw.

Now streaming on Tubi. Available to rent or buy digitally on Apple TV, Prime Video, Microsoft Store, and Vudu.

The Kicker…

You is a very popular show, known for its clever writing about a serial killer (Penn Badgley) who thinks he’s sympathetic. See how far Badgley’s looks get him as Trixie and Katya watch the fourth season of the thriller.