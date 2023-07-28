‘Fire Island’ heartthrob Conrad Ricamora is officially off the market, gets hitched at City Hall

Image Credit: Getty Images

Can you hear the bells? Broadway star and Fire Island heartthrob Conrad Ricamora is a married man!

On Friday morning, the actor shared on Instagram that he’s tied the knot with beau Peter Wesley Jensen, posting a pair of photos of the two together at City Hall in New York City, embracing and grinning ear to ear.

“Lots of great things happened these past few weeks, but this is the highlight of my life,” Ricamora writes in the caption. Awwww.

“Introducing the Ricamora-Jensens,” he adds, noting that they are now “happily hyphenated.”

Though the new hubby’s Instagram account is private, the name in his bio has already been changed to “Peter Wesley Ricamora-Jensen,” which just made us tear up a little bit—so sweet.

Ricamora doesn’t have comments enabled on the post, but already the “likes” are flowing in from fans and friends, including his Fire Island director Andrew Ahn and co-star Nick Adams.

We’re sure the city hall wedding was due, in part, to the fact that Ricamora is a very busy man. Currently, he can be seen in Here Lies Love, a musical about former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos—written by none other than Talking Head’s David Byrne and “Praise You” DJ Fatboy Slim—playing eight shows a week at the Broadway Theatre in NYC.

In fact, we’re not even sure when they’ll find time to honeymoon! But when they do, we have a suggestion: How about Fire Island? (Joking, joking.)

It’s not immediately clear how long Ricamora and Jensen have been together, but the pair were photographed holding hands at the premiere of Broadway’s Bad Cinderalla back in March. Just a week later, Ricamora shared some adorable photo-booth shots of the two of them, captioned simply with the a heart emoji.

Since then, the now-husbands have also appeared together at a special BAFTA event in May, honoring television power player Shonda Rhimes who created (among many other shows) How To Get Away With Murder, the ABC series in which Ricamora played HIV-positive character Oliver.

Later that month, Ricamora and Jensen were also seen hand-in-hand at Westside Theatre for the latest production of the musical Little Shop Of Horrors. Ricamora previously did a stint with the off-Broadway revival, playing the hapless romantic lead, Seymour, and showing off his pipes.

Congratulations to Conrad and Peter! We wish the Ricamora-Jensens all the best! (And we hope to see more cute couple pics in the days to come.)