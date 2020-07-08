Fire Island partier who said “f*ck your mask!” gets kicked out of his parents’ house

Despite being in the middle of a worsening pandemic that has, so far, killed 133,000 Americans and counting, thousands of revelers flocked to Fire Island last weekend to party, party, party.
Without a doubt, many of them will begin feeling the effects of their decision to ignore the advice of public health experts sometime in the next 14 days, which is the incubation period for COVID-19.
But at least one is already paying a steep price for his behavior.
Giancarlo Albanese will forever be remembered as the charming young man who partied on Fire Island over 4th of July weekend 2020 then posted photo to Instagram along with the caption: “F*ck Your mask. F*ck your social distancing. F*ck your vaccine. F*ck your eugenics. Kiss my a**hole if you think I’m an a**.”
Fuck the New World Order. Fuck Agenda 21. Fuck Your mask. Fuck your social distancing. Fuck your vaccine. Fuck your eugenics. Kiss my asshole if you think Im an ass?????? #fireisland #summer #nyc #newyork #fireislandpines #party #beachlife #beachparty #ocean #moonlight #rave #covid9 #coronavirus #wwg1wga #qanon #id2020 #agenda21 #agenda21depopulationplan #newworldorder
Then, just to make sure as many people as possible saw his post, he also shared it on Twitter:
Fuck Your mask. Fuck your social distancing. Fuck your vaccine. Fuck your eugenics. Kiss my asshole if you think Im an ass??????#fireisland #summer #nyc #newyork #fireislandpines #party #beachlife #beachparty #ocean #moonlight #rave #covid9 #coronavirus #maga pic.twitter.com/21B9EpcBib
— Giancarlo Albanese (@scholargc) July 5, 2020
Awful, right?
It gets worse.
Because as it turns out, Giancarlo’s mother is reportedly immunocompromised and currently going through chemotherapy, and his father is still recovering from open-heart surgery, putting both of them at high risk for severe illness and possibly death should they contract COVID-19. Not only that, but Giancarlo lives with them.
Or rather, he lived with her until last weekend, when we was kicked out of the house.
A man claiming to be Giancarlo’s brother responded to his post by writing:
Find a new home because you’re not welcome at the one you currently live at. Complete disrespect for Mom & Dad’s lives, both who are very weak. Mom has chemo on Friday and you’re out doing this shit? Go live on your own and not under your parent’s roof where you can do whatever you like.
He also added that their father was still recovering from open-heart surgery, which he underwent last year. Then he threatened, “I’ll be standing at the door. He’s not walking through it.”
Twitter appears to be pleased with news of the eviction…
Sis is homeless now because he thought it would be cute to party in Fire Island in the middle of a pandemic and put his parents at risk 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Yfj4u3jm0M
— Serena Daniari (@serenajazmine) July 5, 2020
Giancarlo Albanese (whose mom has cancer and chemo and in whose house he lives) thinks you, the public, are sheep… I guess he doesn’t yet realize that he’s the one getting shorn right now. #FireIsland #fireislandpines #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/z9EyhwxM2q
— Chris Weidner (@CWNewser) July 5, 2020
— R I K O (@RIKOmusika) July 5, 2020
Queerty has reached out to Giancarlo for comment. We will update this post if we hear back from him.
8 Comments
Cam
What a selfish ass. Probably figured if he did get his parents sick he would inherit a house. Really glad the brother stepped in, his poor parents!
Chrisk
I always kind of figured most of those juvenile trolls were just shitheads living in their parents basement. Also sure fits the profile.
Apparently he’s a currency analyst who works at everythingfx. Yet he still lives with his parents? I’m wondering if that job is as real as the other shithead Hannon’s was.
Jake123
Karma.
wikidBSTN
What a piece of crap. ‘Nuff said.
mdrguy1
Justice served, but a quick glance at the brother’s social media reveals that he is an awful, far right, Trump-loving Republican. What an f’d up family. a QAnon gay fanatic who eschews masks and puts his parents at risk, and his Trump loving, gun-toting a-hole brother.
Chrisk
The brother could just be protecting his inheritance too. Wouldn’t surprise me with these types.
just1normalguy
Good for the parent’s, I am gay and I am in high risk group. I certainly would not let a stranger near me let alone my own kids knowing they have been irresponsible. They can do that from far away. When they choose to not care about my health and knowingly try to bring it to me. I would be left with no other but to do the same.. Have their stuff on lawn waiting for them . THey would not be welcome on
property until there is a cure.
Heywood Jablowme
Giancarlo, huh? Is he maybe Giancarlo85?