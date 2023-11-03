Flamboyant astrologer Walter Mercado will send you “mucho mucho amor” from beyond the grave … for $99

On Thursday, The Walter Mercado Avatar Experience was unveiled on the personalized video sharing app Cameo with the late cosmic guru looking eerily real while speaking his inspiring words in both Spanish and English.

“My cherished friends, it has been some time since I departed the terrestrial plane and embarked on a marvelous journey into the spiritual realm of the cosmos,” Mercado’s avatar said sporting his trademark blown out blonde locks, a windburned face and a fantabulous glittering gold coat all while sitting on a regal wood-carved chair.

“With the unwavering support of my beloved family and with the remarkable technological advances able to give voice to the wisdom from my life’s work, it is possible to continue advancing my mission and purpose: to support your growth and wisdom so you can reach your magnificent potential. Let us rejoice in the ability to stay connected and receive heartfelt blessings. May these blessings grave your lives today, tomorrow, and always, and may you forever receive peace, much peace, but above all else an abundance of love.”

He finished by signing off with his trademark phrase: “!Mucho, mucho, mucho amor!”

Watch Walter in all his artificially resurrected glory below:

According to the website, fans can receive a personal birthday message, pep talk, advice, or ask the famed fortuneteller a question. Taking it to a new level, sassy consumers can even ask Mr. Mercado to “roast” them. ¡Ay, Dios mío!

Regardless of the kind of message you request, getting Mercado’s artificial dopplegänger to respond will cost you a very real $99.

Earlier this year, Mercado’s great-nephew Miguel Benet struck a licensing deal and acquired worldwide rights to all of the glam astrologer’s intellectual property, including 30 years of television appearances, publications, audio recordings, photographs, and capes!

“Our mission is to honor and celebrate the enduring legacy of Walter,” Benet said in a statement. “By collaborating with reputable partners, we ensure the highest standards of quality, authenticity, and integrity in all licensed products and experiences bearing the Walter Mercado name, from astrology-inspired fashion and accessories to spiritual wellness products, to captivating documentaries and films to immersive events and exhibitions.”

In other words, the Mercado-verse is upon us!

Mucho, mucho amor para Walter Mercado (March 9, 1932 – November 2, 2019) pic.twitter.com/NQ2yz6Sgeo — Aurora (@CitizenScreen) November 2, 2023

While it’s unknown what Mercado would actually think about his afterlife world domination, his legacy is about to enter a new frontier.

Starting in the 1970s, Mercado became a familiar face in Latin households for his daily astrology readings on Spanish-language television. He would go on to entertain and inspire for more than 40 years.

During the later part of his career, English-language audiences got to witness Mercado’s magic.

He appeared in the 2003 rom-com Chasing Papi alongside Sofia Vergara and in the 2008 VH1 reality series Viva Hollywood, which searched for America’s next telenovela star and was created by World of Wonder kingpins Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, one year before they launched RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Come thru queen!

Known for his flamboyant and androgynous style, Mercado never publicly labeled his sexuality.

In the 2020 Netflix documentary Mucho Mucho Amor, Mercado addressed the topic in the most celestial of terms.

“I have sexuality with the wind, with the flowers in the garden, with all the beautiful displays of nature. I don’t need a person. Especially to make me happy, to have an orgasmic experience,” he said. “I have sex with life. I have sex with everything.”

Mercado died of kidney failure on November 2, 2019 at the age of 87.

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado is streaming on Netflix.