Former adult film star Race Cooper details industry’s overtly racist practices

Adult film performer Race Cooper, known for his work with Raging Stallion Studios, has voiced his experience of racism in the industry. In a new interview with PinkNews, the performer alleges the studio paid him less for being black.
Cooper began his career with Raging Stallion in 2010, and claims that the studio only offered him a contract to “appear less racist.”
“In 2010 I became the only full-time black person who worked as an employee,” he says, “and was the only Black exclusive contract on their roster. There was systemic racism at the company. The question of, ‘Is there anyone that you wouldn’t like to work with?’ was asked of all models and tracked with the encouragement from producers and directors to be ‘honest’ and ‘specific’.”
Cooper alleges that the studio allowed models to filter out potential co-stars by race, something that would be called out as racism within any other industry.
He also claims he made less than his counterparts of other races. “Even fetish scenes that I did, which paid slightly more per shoot, still paid less than any white exclusive,” he says. “I was made to feel like I was not worthy of praise, validation, and definitely less valuable than all of the white actors.”
Cooper eventually lost his job with Raging Stallion when the studio merged with Falcon Studios. At the time, he was the only African-American employee with Raging Stallion, and the only employee laid off.
For Cooper, these incidents sent a profound message: that black men are fetishized within the industry, and worth less than their counterparts of other races. “When you fetishize a person, you are dehumanizing that person into a thing,” he says. “Fetishes like fist play or sling play have nothing to do with race or skin color. Anyone can participate. But when your fetish is any interchangeable ‘Black guy’, you are taking the human component out of it, and just treating them as objects based on their skin color.”
“Fetishisation diminishes the person of colour, uses them for only personal sexual gratification, and discards them when done,” he continues. “That impact stays with Black people who feel their worth is only in the sexual gratification they can provide to white people.”
Ultimately, Cooper pleads for the LGBTQ community to stand up to racism in all areas of life–including the bedroom.
“As a gay community that wants to truly be anti-racist, and support all of our brothers, sisters and cousins, we have to clean house. While Black Lives Matter focuses on police brutality, how we view and treat others sexually and engage with them, must also be addressed. It’s not enough to only care about Black people in public, but still reduce them to objects we hide under our bed at home. We can’t claim empathy when Black people are killed in the streets, considering we currently treat them differently in the sheets.”
“Racism takes many forms, and our thoughts on racism and sex need to change.”
10 Comments
CenterRight
These days everyone, regardless of your race, is and has been fetishized. Why take offense at something that’s a non-issue? Some people are just too sensitive. They need to stop projecting their own problems onto others.
Apolodorus
He says, obviously not knowing what the word “fetish” or “fetishised” means in the context of race relations.
Go take a long walk off a short pier and shove your “lack of sensitivity” Where the sun doesn’t shine.
Cam
What a shock, the right wing troll account that defends anti-LGBT bigotry also defends racism.
WashDrySpin
This is why I have not purchased porn since 2004 because I noticed that porn was educating gay men about sexual racial identities….
dali
I’ve also stopped purchasing porn…because I can get for free on Internet.
dali
Ironicaly, his stage name is ‘Race’ Cooper.
Sister Bertha Bedderthanyu
To me that name alone implies what HE thought he was and those studios proved to him in the end that he sure as hell WASN’T. ALL of his costars makes that point extremely hard to argue against. Not ONE of his costars ever looked like him or if I missed it I’ll bet there weren’t more than two out of all of those scenes that he did for those now “racist” studios. I can only imagine the dozens of studio sponsored parties that were thrown that he wasn’t invited to or even told about unless they needed a sex performer to just that, perform sex at a party for the entertainment of men whom not one looked like him.
Vince
I’m considered a Daddy by allot of younger men. I don’t feel diminished by it in any way. Yes it’s a fetish but I’ll take it where I get it!
I’ve also found that those that complain the loudest usually discriminate the most.
Sister Bertha Bedderthanyu
From the article: “For Cooper, these incidents sent a profound message: that black men are fetishized within the industry, and worth less than their counterparts of other races. “When you fetishize a person, you are dehumanizing that person into a thing,” he says. “Fetishes like fist play or sling play have nothing to do with race or skin color. Anyone can participate. But when your fetish is any interchangeable ‘Black guy’, you are taking the human component out of it, and just treating them as objects based on their skin color.”
Ok Race, we understand what your getting at or better yet what you aren’t saying. What raised a flag with me is how you won’t say how little it was that you were paid or if you knew it was THAT low why you stayed with the industry. You make it sound as though you did all of that for less than $1k per scene. You took toys up your rear that were mind boggling. Not one of them seemed to be less than thirteen inches long with a circumference of no less than eight inches. Yeah, I saw and well remember what I saw and applauded your performances. You were absolutely fantastic. And now all of them can be viewed free of charge online with you receiving not ONE dime in residual but they do offer great advertising for the studios that made them and are still in business regardless of who the new owners are. You allowed these people to make an as of you and now that you are no longer someone of use to them and you’re off the drugs you see what you were and want to warn others who are NOT going to listen because of the same reason you didn’t listen to your subconscious, sex with hot guys, free drugs and not realize you had no sense of self respect.
Dude, get with a writer and do the same thing Bobby Blake did, write a book about it (My Life In Porn). Don’t have the notion that you are going to get “even” with them by writing that book because people such as Beau Banks, Phoenix Fellington, Deangelo Jackson, the so called top Max Konnor (who as Isaiah Fox was one of the hottest black bottoms ever filmed though I still think Remy Mars is number one) and a slew of others have already taken your place (spit use instead of lube..the whole shabang).
Good luck in your recovery and I hope you think seriously about writing that book instead of whining about it in articles on gay websites that any black person should find degrading. Or so you’d think they would find degrading because every article they print about blacks won’t get printed unless it contains some form of degradation to them in one form or the other (jail, drugs, racism etc..). Love you still. Take care.
CenterRight
The sex scene you describe in your comment is absolutely horrid and should be banned. Anyone obsessed with these kind of depraved sexual activities need to see a shrink and find out just how sick they are and how low they have sunk.