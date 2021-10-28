Former WWE pro, Gabbi Tuft, is giving hope to millions by living as her true self

This profile is part of Queerty’s 2021 Out For Good series, recognizing public figures who’ve had the courage to come out and make a difference in the past year, in celebration of National Coming Out Day on October 11.

Name: Gabbi Tuft, 42

Bio: Gabbi Tuft is a former WWE superstar. She was active in the WWE between 2009 and 2012, appearing in “Raw,” “SmackDown,” and “WrestleMania.” She retired in 2012 to spend more time with her family and wife, Priscilla, according to Insider.

Coming Out: In February 2021, Tuft came out as a transgender woman via Instagram.

“The ball dropped early today as this is now worldwide news,” she wrote in the post, alongside a ‘Then and Now’ photo. “This is me. Unashamed, unabashedly me. This is the side of me that has hidden in the shadows, afraid and fearful of what the world would think; afraid of what my family, friends, and followers would say or do.”

“I am no longer afraid and I am no longer fearful. I can now say with confidence, that I love myself for WHO I am,” she continued. “The previous eight months have been some of the darkest of my entire life. The emotional turmoil of being transgender and having to face the world has almost ended me on multiple occasions. However, the day I stopped caring about what other people thought, was the day I truly became limitless and allowed my authentic self to come into the light.”

Tuft went on to write that she was able to be her “authentic self” once she stopped worrying what other people thought of her.

Tuft shared with Extra TV how she promises to be “100% transparent” in sharing her story as a means to provide hope for others who may be struggling.

“Knowing that there is a light at the end of the tunnel can just be that ray of hope that keeps somebody with us, that keeps them alive, and lets them know, ‘Yes, I can do this, too.'” she said.

Chosen Family: Since coming out, Tuft has received a lot of support from her family, friends, and wife, Priscella. She also continues to share her journey with others. In October 2021, Tuft celebrated the one-year anniversary of her transition.

“One this day, one year ago… ​​I was internally elated knowing I was two days away from starting hormones and embarking on the greatest journey of my life.” Tuft wrote in an Instagram post.

“I have zero regrets and wouldn’t change a moment,” she continued. “I only hope that through my transparency, others won’t feel the need to hide their journey out of fear, the way I did.”

True to her word, Tuft also uses her platform to help others, often offering affirming words of support. According to the New York Daily News, in May 2021, Tuft shared the following advice with struggling LGBTQIA+ youth:

“Find friends who love you for who you are and call them when you are having trouble,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to pick up the phone and call somebody, instead of text. The voice is so important. There’s something about human connection that will change your vibration.”

“It’s much, much more beautiful when we are comfortable with who we are,” Tuft added.

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves. We are so thankful for people like Tuft, who remains not only beautifully and refreshingly fearless in sharing her story (and struggles) with the world, but also uses her platform to be a beacon of hope to millions of others. In short, we wouldn’t want to be in the ring with anyone else!

