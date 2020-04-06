Fox News is officially being sued for peddling coronavirus misinformation

Last month, rumors that Fox News was bracing itself for a potential “legal bloodbath” after misleading its millions of viewers about the coronavirus pandemic began circulating. Now, it’s finally happening.
The network and its billionaire owner, Rupert Murdoch, have just been slapped with a lawsuit by a nonprofit in Washington State that is accusing the network of “willfully and maliciously” spreading false information about the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.
Related: Fox News purportedly bracing for “legal bloodbath” after peddling coronavirus misinformation
The 10-page complaint was filed last Thursday by a watchdog organization called the Washington League for Increased Transparency and Ethics (WASHLITE). In it, the network is accused of launching a “campaign of deception and omission regarding the danger of the international proliferation of the novel coronavirus.”
The lawsuit specifically names Fox News anchors Sean Hannity and Trish Regan, who it says “acted in bad faith to willfully and maliciously disseminate false information denying and minimizing the danger posed by the spread of the novel coronavirus.”
Three weeks ago, Fox announced it had “parted ways” with Regan after she called the coronavirus a politically motivated “scam” by Democrats on her March 9 show. That same day, Hannity called it a “hoax” on his show, but for whatever reason he remains on the air.
Many believe Regan’s firing was a preemptive move on the network’s part to try and stave off any potential lawsuits. Unfortunately for them, the plan didn’t work.
The lawsuit, which also lists as defendants cable networks AT&T TV and COMCAST, which both carry Fox News, continues: “As a result of this misinformation by this dominant subscription news network, a continuing falsehood has been fostered that the virus is a ‘hoax,’ a ‘conspiracy,’ and that it is no more dangerous than common influenza.”
WASHLITE is seeking injunction to prevent Fox News from “interfering with reasonable and necessary measures to contain the virus by publishing further false and deceptive content.” It is also asking for “nominal damages” and “reasonable attorneys’ fees.”
Fox News alum Megyn Kelly, who once worked as an attorney before becoming a mouthpiece for the alt-right, recently tweeted at NYU journalism professor Jay Rosen that a lawsuit against her old network would be “laughed out of court.”
Anyone filing such a lawsuit would be laughed out of court and likely sanctioned by the court for filing a frivolous lawsuit. But, whatever you need to tell yourself to stay occupied during quarantine… https://t.co/c87n1bZSVG
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 30, 2020
Fox News released a statement through its lawyer, Lily Fu Claffee, who calls the WASHLITE’s lawsuit “wrong on the facts” and “frivolous on the law.”
Related: Fox News host Jeanine Pirro swears she wasn’t drunk during her show, but everyone else disagrees
5 Comments
Jared MacBride
The lawsuit will get attention and possibly some donations for the non-profit and Fox News will say it proves how the world is against them, which gets them viewers. Everyone will win.
Cam
The people on the right desperately tweeting that the lawsuit will get laughed out of court are terrified.
The problem is, if everybody actually believed that they have a defense. However, Rupert Murdoch canceled a planned party and went into isolation, FOX News executives were sending out memos about all of the precautions people needed to take, while at the SAME TIME their anchors were calling the Coronovirus outbreak fake, and a Democratic hoax.
You can be stupid and ill informed and use it to get out of things. However, you can’t purposely lie about something you know to be untrue.
Not only is Fox in trouble for those reason, but the discovery phase of the case if they don’t settle will force FOX to open up it’s e-mails which could be devastating.
Oh, and if the case is frivolous, then why has FOX been deleting it’s Coronoavirus tweets from the past few months? They’re nervous.
frapachino
They’re getting to be as bad as CNN
Cam
Awww, the right wing troll account desperately tries to deflect from the fact that FOX Owners and executives were themselves taking precautions all the while encouraging their presenters to air lies that could lead to the deaths of thousands.
Mister P
Fox news thought that marriage equality was going to cause the sky to fall in, but a global pandemic is no bid deal?
Seriously makes me wonder about the critical thinking skills of the rabid right