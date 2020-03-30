hot mess express

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro swears she wasn’t drunk during her show, but everyone else disagrees

By

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro insists she absolutely was not drunk during Saturday night’s live episode of her show Justice With Judge Jeanine.

The self-proclaimed “highly respected District Attorney, Judge, author & renowned champion of the underdog” arrived 15 minutes late to the show, which was being broadcast from her home, and was, shall we say, out of sorts when she finally made it on screeen.

Not only was she disheveled, but her face was blotchy and red, she was slurring her words, and, at one point, she appeared to fall asleep during an interview.

Fox News rushed out a statement afterwards saying that Pirro was “broadcasting from her home for the first time” and that technical difficulties “impacted the quality of her show, including the loss of a teleprompter.”

As for her disheveled appearance, that was purportedly due to the fact that she didn’t have her usual glam squad and had to do her own hair and makeup.

But a lot of people aren’t buying it. Many are speculating that Pirro had been hitting the boxed wine before going on air and was, indeed, drunk. Very, very drunk. And, if she was, it’s perfectly understandable! It was Saturday night. She was stuck at home. And we’re in the middle of a global pandemic. There’s a lot to be stressed out about.

Now, let’s take a look at the responses to Pirro’s wacky behavior…

First, the tweets…

And now, the memes…

View this post on Instagram

#jeaninepirro #quarantine

A post shared by ???? ???'? ?? ????? (@thisaintnodisco) on

View this post on Instagram

Sure Jan

A post shared by Joe Gunn (@joegunn90) on

View this post on Instagram

#JudgeJeanine #Foxnews

A post shared by Andy Hudson (@hudson_andy) on

But perhaps the best response came from Fox News alum Gretchen Carlson who famously butted heads with Pirro during her tumultuous time at the network:

Related: In Crazed Rant, Fox News’ Judge Pirro Accuses ‘Hamilton’ Cast Of “Reverse Racism”