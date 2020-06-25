Gay Black man behind viral “Karen” video has a history of filming women, accusing them of racism

Earlier this week, Seattle resident Karlos Dillard shared a video of what appeared to be a confrontation between himself and a white woman who he says called him a racial slur. Since then, however, more details have emerged, and they are casting serious doubts on his story.

According to Dillard, the unidentified woman cut him off on the road then flipped him off and called him the N-word before following him with her car for four blocks. It was only after she saw he was recording that she stopped. That’s when he turned the tables and started following her.

However, at no point in the video can the woman be heard using the slur. Nor does Dillard bring it up during their confrontation. He only ever mentions it when speaking to other people.

The video, which was first posted on June 22, has received almost 12 million views on Twitter and 725,000 views on Instagram. Shortly after it went viral, Dillard began selling “Karen” t-shirts though his social media pages.

This prompted internet sleuths to do some digging into his past. As it turns out, he has a bit of a history when it comes to accusing people, especially women, of racism and posting dramatic videos of them online.

Last month, Dillard shared a video on Twitter of himself confronting an Asian woman working at a restaurant, accusing her of being racist after she asked to see his ID when he came in to pick up a delivery order.

“I just had a racist Asian lady demand to see my ID and my phone to prove that I was a postmates driver while I was picking up the food,” he tweeted. “After I refuse to show her my ID. I told her she was being racist and she said whatever N*gger.”

Just like the video posted this week, the woman is never actually recorded calling Dillard the slur. Nor does he bring it up during their confrontation. It’s only after the fact, in his tweet, that he mentions anything about it.

I just had a racist Asian lady demand to see my ID and my phone to prove that I was a postmates driver while I was picking up the food. After I refuse to show her my ID. I told her she was being racist and she said whatever Nigger. #blm #postmates @Postmates pic.twitter.com/l2eJQx0u6t — Karlos Dillard (@wypipo_h8) May 28, 2020

The next day, Dillard shared a video of himself picketing outside the restaurant and calling it a “racist institution.”

“The restraunt [sic] you called me a n*gger (see previous tweet) yesterday called the police on us for peaceful protest,” he tweeted. “They refused to apologize they need to be investigated.”

The restraunt you called me a nigger (see previous tweet) yesterday called the police on us for peaceful protest. They refused to apologize they need to be investigated #postmateswhileblack @Postmates_Help pic.twitter.com/2JLhWDvwnQ — Karlos Dillard (@wypipo_h8) May 29, 2020

But it doesn’t stop there.

Another time, Dillard accused an Airbnb guest of “defaming” his character for leaving a three star review on his profile and saying he and his partner were up all night fighting with one another in their bedroom.

“@Airbnb @AirbnbHelp you allowed a guest to completely Defame my character,” Dillard tweeted in 2017. “And you keep hanging up on me. I’m a #superhost.”

@Airbnb @AirbnbHelp you allowed a guest to completely Defame my character. And you keep hanging up on me. I'm a #superhost pic.twitter.com/PnT0pATmnD — Karlos Dillard (@wypipo_h8) September 23, 2017

Then in a followup tweet, Dillard claimed the woman who left the review also called him the N-word.

“Im so over your company,” he wrote. “Between being called a N*GGER in my own home to having a guest claim I was dealing drugs. You let this happen.”

Im so over your company. Between being called a NIGGER in my own home to having a guest claim I was dealing drugs. You let this happen — Karlos Dillard (@wypipo_h8) September 23, 2017

As people dug even deeper into Dillard’s past, it was discovered that, in 2019, he had a restraining order placed against him for harassing a woman. The order specifically bars him from harassing her online.

Karlos has a problem with women—here’s a restraining order against him from last June for harassing a woman. https://t.co/Td7BEj8gwE pic.twitter.com/x2rtiZCrxk — TrueAnon Pod (@TrueAnonPod) June 23, 2020

Then it was uncovered that, in 2018, he appeared on the show Divorce Court, where he admitted to running over his ex with his car.

Friday: This definitely doesn't seem like "something little," find out why Kris got his foot run over on the next episode of #DivorceCourt!#divorcecourt #relationships #OUCH pic.twitter.com/ozqAxXl51r — Divorce Court (@divorcecourt) April 27, 2018

Harassment. Cars. Videotape. Accusations. We’re starting to notice a pattern here.

Queerty reached out to Dillard earlier in the week, but we never heard back. Nor does it appear he has spoken to any other media outlets.

He did, however, issue a lengthy statement on Instagram yesterday saying he would “like to have a conversation” with the woman he filmed this week to “learn why she reacted the way she did.”

“I want to use this opportunity to heal society,” Dillard writes, “and break down systemic racism and to do this we must confront it, address is, change the behavior, and move forward.”

Change the behavior, indeed.

Related: White woman breaks down into hysterics after chasing gay Black man with her car