Gay detectives, sexy neighbors & more 2023 hidden gems to stream this weekend

Image Credit: ‘Neighbours,’ Amazon Freevee

Welcome to your weekend streaming recommendations, a.k.a. the Weekend Watch, a handy guide to the queerest film and TV content that’s just a click away!

This year was an embarrassment of riches when it came to queer TV. The groundbreaking Fellow Travelers managed to be both sexy and deeply sad, Heartstopper returned for more earnest British gay joy, and even less successful series like Glamorous gave us Zane Phillips in a Speedo.

This week’s picks are some shows you may not have heard of this year, but are notable for their queer inclusivity and compelling content. We promise: you haven’t seen anything until you’ve seen Mischa Barton try to do a soap opera.

Read on for 2023 LGBTQ+ series you may have missed to stream this weekend:

Neighbours

After a run from 1985-2022, the beloved Aussie soap opera Neighbours came to an end, with original stars Guy Pearce, Margot Robbie, and Kyle Minogue—RIGHT?—returning for a grand finale. But earlier this year, Amazon Freevee revived the series and immediately restored it to its former queer glory. Set in the fictional neighborhood of Erinsborough, Neighbours follows the lives of several families who live on Ramsay Street. The show is effortlessly gay, with the latest family being a lesbian couple and their teen boys. Other LGBTQ+ characters include Mackenzie (Georgie Stone), a trans young woman positioned as the show’s romantic lead; hottie couple David and Aaron (Takaya Honda and Matt Wilson), who are back in town after being implicated in a crime; and several other queer supporting characters. The show only recently returned, so you can start from the 2023 premiere. Oh, and don’t mind the oddly misplaced Mischa Barton as the show’s (awkward) guest star.

Now streaming on Amazon Freevee.

Bodies

This mind-bending, time-defying mystery from Netflix is based on Si Spencer’s DC Vertigo graphic novel. When a body turns up in London in four different years—1890, 1941, 2023, and 2053—the detectives involved realize something strange is going on. As this labyrinthine mystery unfolds, the detective in 1890, Alfred Hillinghead (Kyle Soller) teams up with reporter Henry Ashe (George Parker), and the two find themselves unexpectedly falling in love with each other. Bodies is a dark, brooding mystery with twists around every corner, but the romance between Alfred and Henry is more than enough reason to watch.

Now streaming on Netflix.

Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies

There’s always been something queer about Grease—from the idea of being different from your friends, to the hormonal, often confused teens—and this one-season wonder fully embraces the fact that yes, the 1950s had gays. In this musical origin story about the Pink Ladies’ formation, viewers meet the original girl gang, including Cynthia (Ari Notartomaso), a tomboy who wants to join the T-Birds. Cynthia goes on a personal journey over the course of the season that includes a star-crossed romance with another girl.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was unceremoniously pulled from Paramount+ after its cancellation, but can be purchased digitally on Amazon, Apple TV and Vudu.

School Spirits

This fun, dark teen drama tells the story of Maddie (Peyton List), a girl who finds herself trapped in the afterlife—her high school! Maddie soon learns she was murdered, and sets out to solve who did it, even if her spirit can’t leave school grounds. Her guide and friend throughout her journey is Charley (Nick Pugliese), a gay teen whose death has a darkly comic punchline that is also quite tragic. As the season progresses, Maddie learns to cope with her situation, while discovering more about the mysterious details surrounding her death.

Now streaming on Paramount+.

The Kicker…

Everyone loves a hidden gem. In this SNL sketch, Kenan Thompson introduces a lost soap opera, Supportive Women, which is the first soap ever to have no conflict.