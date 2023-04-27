Gay drag racer Travis Shumake trades his car for a half-marathon & still manages to rev our engines

When Travis Shumake races, he’s usually behind the wheel of a dragster going 300 mph. But Shumake recently traded in his race car for his two feet.

Over the weekend, the first out gay drag racer in history competed in the Brooklyn Half–a 13.1-mile loop through New York’s most populous borough. His journey began with an early morning trip on the subway and concluded with mimosas.

In between, Shumake ran half of a marathon–and gave off totally hot sporty dad vibes.

Despite the dreary weather, Shumake shined, with his wet salt-and-pepper hair glistening under his baseball cap. His song selection, Tom Petty’s “Running Down A Dream,” is perfect too.

See for yourself here:

Growing up, Shumake’s dream was supposed to be drag racing. His father, Tripp Shumake, is a National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) legend. The elder Shumake was so dedicated to racing, he once left church on a helicopter so he could make it to the track on time.

But up until recently, Shumake stayed away from his family’s pastime. His dad’s fatal motorcycle accident in 1999 pushed him as far away from the track as possible, and onto his high school’s cheerleading team.

“I kind of feel like his death not only separated me from the sport, but really kind of separated me from my memories of my dad,” he told Outsports last year.

But a couple of years ago, Shumake got the itch to race again. He competed last September in the NHRA Nationals, riding sponsorships from Grindr and Pride Kansas (the race was held in Topeka).

As his sponsors indicate, Shumake is unapologetically gay in the conservative world of auto racing. The proof is also in his favorite movies: Bring It On and Legally Blonde.

“To this day, when I feel underestimated, I say, ‘I’ll show you how valuable Elle Woods can be,’ and I stomp out of the room to buy an orange iMac,” he previously told Queerty.

Much like Elle Woods, Shumake is defying expectations every step of the way. He’s enjoyed an incredible year, hobnobbing at the Human Rights Campaign National dinner and visiting the White House.

Oh, and he met President Bill Clinton as well.

But perhaps most importantly, Shumake is also happily partnered. His adorable boyfriend, Daryl, is a regular presence on his grid.

Ever the supportive boyfriend, Daryl was there last weekend to support Shumake in the rain. That’s love!

Shumake is a trailblazer. One of a few out gay auto racers — Devon Rouse and Zach Harrin compete in NASCAR — he doesn’t always receive a universally warm reception at the track.

But that doesn’t stop him from living his best gay life. He’s even invited the real Pit Crew to visit, and check out his kind of drag.

With the half marathon under his belt, Shumake is ready for the summer reason. And we are ready for his photos!

Scroll down for some more great shots of the handsome racer…