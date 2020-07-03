Gay guys sound off on their Major League crushes

Some people watch sports for the athleticism and the drama; some people watch sports for the eye candy.
When one Redditor asked r/askgaybros community for their Major League crushes, guys responded with a dream roster of hotties from the worlds of baseball, hockey, football, and even basketball. Here are their picks…
Baseball
Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Tim Lincecum, formerly of San Francisco Giants
Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
Tommy La Stella, Los Angeles Angels
Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs
Andrew Benintendi, Boston Red Sox
Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
Amed Rosario, New York Mets
Hockey
Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edmonton Oilers
Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs
Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights
Marc-André Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights
2 Comments
Neoprene
Amed Rosario. Yummy AND a New York Met. Can’t beat that combo. Glad no Yankees made the cut. They’re all ugly.
WashDrySpin
No representation of Black Men
With the NFL and NBA over 70% Black….time to bring out the White and Hispanic players so the readers can have someone to drool over…