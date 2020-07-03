Gay guys sound off on their Major League crushes

Some people watch sports for the athleticism and the drama; some people watch sports for the eye candy.

When one Redditor asked r/askgaybros community for their Major League crushes, guys responded with a dream roster of hotties from the worlds of baseball, hockey, football, and even basketball. Here are their picks…

Baseball

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Tim Lincecum, formerly of San Francisco Giants

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Tommy La Stella, Los Angeles Angels

Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

Andrew Benintendi, Boston Red Sox

Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

Amed Rosario, New York Mets

Hockey

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edmonton Oilers

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights

Marc-André Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights

Football

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Basketball

Nik Stauskas, formerly Cleveland Cavaliers