Pro footballer Thomas Beattie comes out as gay

Football star Thomas Beattie has come out as gay in a new interview just in time for pride.
The former pro player tells ESPN that he spent years of his career feeling empty and isolated, even when his team scored high-profile wins over the years.
“I’m usually super social, but I was becoming antisocial to avoid scenarios that might expose me,” he recalls. “This was a pattern that had also taken me all over the world. I lay in my bed and stared at the ceiling, feeling like the loneliest lad in the world. Tears welled; a paralyzing flood of emotions engulfed me. My whole body was burning; my arms tingled and my heart raced, like a thousand beats per minute. I prayed that I would wake up and this would all disappear, although deep down I knew I was praying for the wrong thing.”
“I needed to ask for the strength to accept myself,” he realized.
View this post on Instagram
Quarantine Sundays ?? refocusing and reconnecting with people that are most important in times like these. So blessed to be isolating in a place like SINGAPORE, I know there are many parts of the world that aren’t as fortunate and my heart goes out to everyone effected by this virus. I hope wherever you are you are safe and staying home whilst this storm passes! ?? #perspective #singapore
Five years into his career, Beattie has finally done just that. “My name is Thomas Beattie,” he declares. “I’m a brother, son, friend, former professional footballer, entrepreneur and annoyingly competitive lad. I’m a lot of things, and one of them is gay.”
Beattie also goes on to explain why he felt it would never be possible to come out, even in an era of prominent queer celebrities. “Being gay and having a career in football never felt like an option,” he confesses. “Society told me my masculinity was linked to my sexuality — something we of course know is a false assumption — but I felt as if I couldn’t be a footballer and accept who I was. Everything around me suggested these two worlds were pure enemies, and I had to sacrifice one in order to survive. It doesn’t feel that way in other industries. In music, we love Freddie Mercury and Elton John. It’s accepted in film. Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, is gay, and these things are all OK.”
“But in football,” he adds, “there’s still fear a gay teammate might disrupt the team environment.” Beattie then goes on to describe the homophobic climate of locker rooms and how life as a single athletics star creates undue pressures to date in the public spotlight.
View this post on Instagram
Can’t wait to be able to travel again! We travel not to escape life but for life to not escape us, in the midst of a tough period I’m thankful to have been home bound in a privileged country like Singapore, for which I’m grateful. The next time I get on a plane, I’ll be accompanied by my @taylorfinegoods backpacks, functionality with urban style @tfgtraveling . . . Checkout with “redflag20” for 20% on their website #tfgtraveling #tfgsg #tfgarmy
Ultimately, Beattie wants other closeted athletes to know they’re not alone, and urges compassion and acceptance on the part of the rest of the athletic world. “I hope in time these things no longer have to be spoken about,” Beattie says. “I realize to get to that point, there is a lot of work that still needs to be done. But I would love to be part of that conversation, and have a seat at the table.”
Welcome to the family, Thomas.
5 Comments
RFD
Congratulations to him for taking this important step!
MANSUMM
I am glad he came out. It is too bad football players cannot come out while they are still in the sport. And that body! Perfectly sculpted.
gran77
I admire Beattie for searching deep. No matter the age or circumstances, the process of self realization of one’s sexuality can be a process. We have seen shedding shame and isolation can be a painful metamorphosis; and, for some can result in ending their life. I admire this man for sharing his story publicly…… and, also for sharing his fabulous physique with us! (ok, I’m thirsty…)
ShiningSex
Congrats but I think it was obvious.
TheAbsoluteTRUTH
What would really be honorable and helpful would be too do it while your an active athlete. Who cares post career your just affirming you cannot be yourself so this is in no way brave or courageous. These guys also always do this after they’ve retired and made there money. I wish there was a slow ? emoji. Your really brave