Gays are sharing the women who saved their lives—and it’s gotten ridiculously out of hand

The LGBTQ+ community is vast, encompassing a beautifully diverse number of sexualities and identities, and people of all shapes, sizes, backgrounds, beliefs, and interests.

But if there’s one thing we feel confident in saying unites all queer people, it’s our undying love for the women who raised us—in every sense of the word—the mothers and mother figures, the divas and dames, the powerful femme queens who inspire just by being themselves.

Our “diva worship” is a truth that’s been acknowledged since at least the era of Judy Garland, a star so ebullient and easy to root for that she had us at “Clang-clang-clang went the trolley!“

These days, however, it feels like just about anyone can be mother, and that idea’s been taken to the extreme by a viral meme that has utterly enveloped Gay Twitter™ of late—that is, if they’re not too busy trying to find out what’s up with Kate Middleton.

Using the prompt “Gay people are like ‘she saved my life’ and it’s [INSERT NAME HERE],” the gays are singing the praises of the women from pop culture who they have no choice by to stan, female characters who manage to be absolutely iconic no matter how much screen time they have.

As usual, they’ve found a way to turn it into a competition, trying to come up with the most random, most obscure, most niche reference possible. For example: Remember that minor character from an animated movie you haven’t seen in 20 years? Yup, she’s a life-saving icon:

gay people are like “she saved my life” and it’s Mulan’s horny grandmother pic.twitter.com/iuXG8yF1Xt — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 9, 2024

gay people are like “she saved my life” and it's the exasperated mom who needs six eggs from beauty and beast pic.twitter.com/cIiUxiXvOQ — alex (@alex_abads) March 9, 2024

Or, what about that one highly specific performance from a supporting character in a musical? Because we knew her, we have been changed for good:

Gay people are like “she saved my life” and it’s Andrea Martin doing No Time at All in the 2013 Broadway revival of Pippin pic.twitter.com/vfiWqncvjG — adam (@adamjmoussa) March 10, 2024

gay people are like “she saved my life” and it’s her doing “courtney take your break” https://t.co/0T1RTwz3rs pic.twitter.com/E1jSyAJdL7 — ?? (@deejay_gray) March 9, 2024

And we can’t forget the legends who first popped up in memes of their own, forever shifting our view of the world:

Gay people are like “She saved my life” and it’s Paloma Diamond pic.twitter.com/CQOxw0WUTO — GAE•TA•NO (@shygaetano) March 9, 2024

Gay people are like “she saved my life” and it’s the girl who cursed out Billy Eichner pic.twitter.com/qTdzuYmAfB — ToraShae (@BlackMajiik) March 11, 2024

If you recognized all of those women above? Congratulations, you are most definitely gay… and probably could stand to go outside and touch some grass (that goes for us, too!)

But perhaps no one’s come up with a better, more absurdly specific answer to the prompt than the person who inadvertently started it all. Late last week, Twitter X user @spicykezzinnugg joked that they wanted to see a particular Magic Bullet informercial (circa the early 2000s) on an IMAX screen.

Now, this isn’t just any infomercial—it’s a television episode-length scripted and acted infomercial courtesy of Homeland Housewares where a spritely couple named “Mick & Mimi” use a Magic Bullet to make all sorts of treats for their friends (after what must have been a wild night of partying).

Among the characters is a haggard older woman named Hazel, who spends most of the infomercial with a cigarette dangling out of her mouth and is so cartoonish that she seems entirely out of place, even among the rest of the over-enthusiastic cast.

If you’re a millennial who spent their younger days staying up way past their bed time and channel surfing, then chances are you remember Hazel fondly. Writer Louis Peitzman sure does, and that’s what inspired him to tweet the following:

Gay people are like “she saved my life” and it’s Hazel from the Magic Bullet infomercial. https://t.co/J8lzo9vIGh pic.twitter.com/Ah7tYtJV1n — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) March 7, 2024

But he certainly didn’t expect to create a new prompt-based trend that would clog up social media feeds for the next several days. In fact, it would appear that Peitzman even regrets the monster he created, tweeting the following day that he was “feeling absolutely insane about accidentally doing a gay people prompt tweet.”

Well, we’re sorry to say, it’s too late—your monster has already escaped the castle and stormed the village. All you can do is watch on in horror as she continues to become something bigger than you ever imagined.

And, hey, at least Halle Berry seems to appreciate it!

Anyway, you can scroll down below to see more of the highly precise and peculiar women who Gay Twitter™ claims saved their lives:

Gay people are like “she saved my life” and it’s Veanne Cox in ‘97 Cinderella https://t.co/CT78xryyrN pic.twitter.com/2TMM3wSw5h — George (@gpdr0meter) March 9, 2024

Gay people are like “she saved my life” and it’s the whole sequence when Gatomon (Tailmon) evolves for the first time to Angewomon from Digimon Adventure (1999) https://t.co/I3dY1auxPk pic.twitter.com/VMW9RMOHt1 — Danzen ?? (@danzendj) March 10, 2024

Gay people are like “she saved my life” and it’s the I mean … let me ask the audience waitress pic.twitter.com/m5fb0CpuMU — nikolaus (@SadSagittariun) March 10, 2024

Gay people are like, “she saved my life.” And its the Honey Bunches of Oats factory woman. pic.twitter.com/bUiEbgzhf8 — jake (@SnakeyJake) March 10, 2024

gay people are like “she saved my life” and it’s rachel weisz in the mummy



pic.twitter.com/f7lpLpqb0J — J (@jjoshie0138) March 10, 2024