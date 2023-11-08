Is this the biggest Oscars robbery ever? Gays debate the Academy’s most egregious snubs

There’s a chill in the air and the sun’s setting way too early, but it’s finally starting to feel like our favorite season of the year! No, not autumn—awards season.
As movies big and small race to theaters (and streamers) before 2023 is up, armchair prognosticators are finalizing their watch lists and checking them twice, looking ahead to next year’s biggest awards ceremonies.
With the Oscars are very much on the brain, that’s likely what prompted
Simple question, complicated answer.
Every year, part of the narrative of the Academy Awards is who got snubbed—what actor, artist, film or filmmaker was so undeniable that they deserved recognition, but for whatever reason didn’t win their category, or didn’t even merit a nomination? The options are endless!
Despite only having a couple thousand followers, @wetwalrus31’s post must’ve struck a nerve because it’s garnered hundreds of replies, over a thousand quote-tweets (which in turn have even more quote-tweets), and upwards of 9.9M views.
Understandably, there’s nothing even remotely near to a consensus pick here. But, after a scroll through the responses, one movie seems to pop up more than anything else—one that’s near and dear to our hearts: Brokeback Mountain.
Related:
How the west was won (for the gays): The evolution of M4M cowboys on-screen, from ‘Red River’ to ‘Strange Way Of Life’
With ‘Strange Way Of Life,’ the western is having its long-overdue coming out party.
Ang Lee’s story of closeted cowboys in love was a watershed moment for LGBTQ+ cinema at the Oscars, earning a whopping 8 nominations at the 2006 ceremony, including a Best Actor nod for Heath Ledger and Best Supporting Actor for Jake Gyllenhaal.
And it’s not like the Academy ignored it—hell, it won Best Score, Best Screenplay, and Best Director for Lee won—but all those trophies made it even more of a shocker when Brokeback Mountain lost Best Picture. To Crash, no less! A self-important ensemble drama that’s aged worse than a glass of milk sitting out in the sun.
So is Brokeback Mountain the most egregious snub ever? Lots of folks on the internet sure think so:
Guess you could say the Oscars really Crash-ed and burned that year.
And that last tweet above brings up an interesting point: Is institutional homophobia to blame? While the Academy has done a lot to diversify of late, the prevailing notion is that, for years, its collective “taste” speaks less to “the best films of the year” and more to “what these straight, older white men think is the best of the year.”
Related:
This 1927 Best Picture winner is not-so-secretly a gay love story between two fighter pilots
Ocsar-winning ‘Wings’ features the first same-sex kiss in mainstream American cinema.
Perhaps that explains why so many other actors who have played queer characters have been snubbed, even though we often joke that straight actors going gay for a role is shameless “awards bait.”
For every Milk (great performance, complicated actor) and The Whale (great actor, complicated performance), there are plenty of other LGBTQ+ roles that fans see as robbed by the Academy:
There are also a small (but hopefully growing) number of out, queer actors we folks have singled out as snubbed in recent years:
Even if we can’t agree on the “biggest Oscar” robbery of all time, there’s one thing we gays can agree on: Our favorite actresses are all severely underrated and all of them deserve trophy rooms full of Oscars, right?
Related:
The 15 queerest and most iconic moments from the 2023 Oscars
We came to this place for magic-and we got it! These were the best and gayest moments at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.
15 Comments
Covid Hermit
Sorry (not sorry) to all the fans of “Gigi”, but the Best Picture of 1958 was definitely Auntie Mame.
abfab
Mame Dennis:
Well, now, uh, read me all the words you don’t understand.
Patrick Dennis:
Libido, inferiority complex, heterosexual, stinko, blotto, free love, bathtub gin, monkey glands, Karl Marx… is he one of the Marx Brothers?
m
Angela Bassett for Queen of Wakanda
abfab
Glenn Close. Now THAT was a movie.
Kangol2
She’s been in several where she deserved the Academy Award. She can act her behind off!
abfab
Glenn is such an amazing person, and yes……actress of the century! She’s just so darn attractive, inside and out.
dbmcvey
I think a “snub” is when it doesn’t get nominated at all. You can complain that it lost–Brokeback was a much better movie than Crash, but it wasn’t snubbed.
jcool
i personally didn’t want brokeback to win. too much talk about first gay movie winner about a movie where the gays hated themselves. should have been philadelphia instead.
dbmcvey
I think that’s a simple reading of the movie. The point is, it was a much better movie than Crash, which is a terrible film.
Man About Town
I love Juliette Binoche, but that year the supporting actress Oscar should have gone to Betty Bacall!
inbama
Bacall was disliked by so many in the industry.
When she did “Woman of the Year” on Broadway, the producers had to pay crew to attend her birthday party.
dbmcvey
Lauren Bacall was a very mean person. Unfortunately, that often has a lot to do with whether the members vote for you.
abfab
@inbama
Lauren Bacall has more class in her right pinky than you could ever hope to have in your entire body. Repeating taudry gossip lines from decades ago is lame.
Seth
Forget Fatal Attraction. Glenn Close not winning for Dangerous Liaisons still haunts me.
dbmcvey
Although, I thought Annette Benning was better in the same role.