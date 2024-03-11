Kate Middleton’s photoshop fail has the Twitter Gays hilariously donning their tinfoil hats

Where in the world is Carmen San Diego Kate Middleton? 👀

ICYMI: There’s a viral conspiracy theory that the Princess of Wales is being hidden by Kensington Palace after she hasn’t been seen in public for months.

Her Royal Highness went to the hospital in January for a “planned abdominal surgery,” according to the royal family’s social media account, and canceled all public appearances “until after Easter.”

OK, so a woman undergoing a medical procedure is a far cry from aliens and the Loch Ness Monster.

(Although, it’s a bit odd that paps haven’t been able to snag a single shot of her leaving any number of appointments.)

‘And as the first photo of Kate Middleton in months surfaced online, I couldn’t help but wonder… why was William not in the photo too? Where was her wedding ring?’ pic.twitter.com/zaD8Xi1OTB — Steven Bonaventure x (@absolutegazelle) March 10, 2024

But put on your tinfoil hats, gays! This is where it starts to get weird.

After nearly three months without a pic of Kate, speculation began growing that the Royal Family wasn’t telling us the whole truth.

So, the hilarious gays of the internet began sharing their own theories: Kate Middleton actually got a BBL. She’s divorcing William. Or, bizarrely, she snagged a job working at the mega-flop immersive Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow.

Coincidentally, Middleton –– or a body double who kinda looks like Katie Holmes, if you’re into that kind of stuff –– was suddenly photographed in a car with her mother.

Kate Middleton seen for the first time in months riding in the passenger seat of a car being driven by her mother. pic.twitter.com/j0GVr3YUbj — Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) March 4, 2024

Of course, the sunglasses and indiscernible detail of Kate’s face just made the internet go crazier.

That brings us to Sunday (March 10), when the Royal Family shared this unassuming pic for Mother’s Day in the UK. Taken by budding photographer Prince William, of course.

Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.



Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C



? The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024

Except internet sleuths very quickly detected something about the photo wasn’t right. Apart from the fact that it looks like a J. Crew ad.

Upon further inspection, details like Charlotte’s wrist and Louis’ fingers looked photoshopped.

Within hours, the Associated Press issued a kill notification on suspicion that “the source has manipulated the image.” This is why you should never use FaceTune free version!

Then, the Kensington Palace’s social media account posted a follow up from “C” –– a.k.a Kate –– confessing to “[experimenting] with editing” the photo “like many amateur photographers.” But basically, all is well and there’s nothing to worry about here.

Can you say PR disaster?!

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024

At the very least, the whole ordeal made the situation even weirder.

How do they expect us to believe the Princess of Wales fiddles around on her laptop like a plebeian tries on Snapchat filters?!

Naturally, the Royal Family was hilariously roasted for whatever is happening.

Kate Middleton finding her AI-generated self in the Kensington Palace basement

pic.twitter.com/owz5eaGhH4 — Massimo (@massmandato) March 11, 2024

Kate Middleton reading the Photoshop instructions: pic.twitter.com/zons6JvuEw — frankie gabagool ? (@beantownthot) March 11, 2024

Omg I tried to recreate the Kate Middleton picture in ai and they’re all smoking cigs??? pic.twitter.com/YozP3LPnTe — Mark (@markdorenfast) March 10, 2024

I will never recover from The Palace trying to convince us that Kate Middleton is an amateur photographer learning how to use photoshop. https://t.co/tD6LPTWiGd — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 11, 2024

We’re supposed to believe that Kate Middleton herself is sitting in bed in the middle of the night playing around with the clone and healing brush tools on Canva ? pic.twitter.com/QfcEtuHVzh — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 11, 2024

Perhaps the best riff came from Rob Madge, the UK actor behind My Son’s a Queer, headed to Broadway next season.

To the tune of Legally Blonde: The Musical‘s “Ohmigod You Guys,” they donned royal drag to parody the “amateur photographer” of it all.

“Just last week I received a present / It was a subscription to Adobe Photoshop / How pleasant, it’s like an anti-depressant,” they sang.

(However, “Blur that dress and f*ck Charlotte’s arm / Don’t care if we all look embalmed” might just be our favorite lyric.)

Watch.

An Amateur Photographer, the Kate Middleton musical pic.twitter.com/S0unMAchJU — Rob Madge (@Rob_Madge_02) March 11, 2024

So, where does that leave us?

Well, some users think the entire pic was shopped using Middleton’s face from a Vogue cover years ago.

Others hit the replies to offer the Princess of Wales some photoshop lessons.

Yet, the Royal Family responded further by letting paps snap a new pic of William in the car alongside Kate. With her face turned the opposite direction!

Nevertheless, the internet’s search for answers continues. (And thank goodness, because the memes are hilarious!)

Check out more reactions from Gay Twitter X below.

“You looking?” Umm yeah, for Kate Middleton! — Jack (@GayLaVie) March 10, 2024

the kate middleton drama is perfect for those of us who would like to sound insane to their coworkers in meetings today — lesbian mothman (@verysmallriver) March 11, 2024

Kate Middleton 'experimenting' with photoshop pic.twitter.com/9RRdLiOOB0 — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) March 11, 2024

The internet: why won’t y’all just post a video of Kate Middleton (presumably) alive and well holding up today’s newspaper and speaking???



The royal palace: pic.twitter.com/zdvhtsNYET — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) March 11, 2024

The way Kate Middleton has been every single one of these in the past couple of weeks alone. pic.twitter.com/hjIIfkSHWI — Rob Madge (@Rob_Madge_02) March 11, 2024