Colin Grafton takes a thirst trap, Jinkx Monsoon’s new scent & Wonka havoc: 10 things we’re obsessed with this week

March is here –– a month defined by clocks springing forward, the Academy Awards, green-hued beers, and fond memories of what it was like having a spring break.

That being said, how is it already month three? Leap Year gave us an extra day of February, but a bonus 24-hours did little to slow down the disorienting movement of time.

But hey! Existential thoughts aside, it’s been a banner week for LGBTQ+ headlines.

First, Troye Sivan and Omar Apollo recounted their “pantsless” first encounter. Then, a poorly designed popcorn bucket got the gays riled up and bisexual comedian Morgan Rees spilled on his upcoming tour.

Plus, a soccer announcer tried to normalize saying “penis,” and the Danville Dairy Daddies became our new favorite team. Go sports!

Apart from the above, our social media algorithms have been supplying a steady stream of thirst-worthy boys, must-have threads, inescapable mess, and books to buy with the earnest intention of actually reading them.

Flip the calendar page, crank down the radiator, and get ready to spring forward. Here are the 10 things we’re obsessed with this week…

1. Hera by Jinkx Monsoon

Image Credit: Alec White

From RuPaul’s Drag Race, to Broadway, and the upcoming season of Doctor Who, this year’s Queerties Awards host Jinkx Monsoon is on her way to world domination. The next logical step? A signature fragrance, of course.

Her new perfume –– called “Hera” and on pre-order for $142 at OSM –– is described as a “bewitching blend of Bulgarian rose, cardamom, and dark cherry, swirling together to create an irresistible aura of mystery.” What else would you expect from drag’s card-carrying witch?

“People often tell me I smell good. Who knew?! Over the years I’ve layered a lot of things to achieve that smell, so Hera is my way of simplifying that,” Monsoon said in a statement, calling it “a perfume for queens. Sorry princesses.”

2. The Lighthouse Screenplay Book from A24

Image Credit: A24

No recent film has been as simultaneously homoerotic and sexually frustrating as Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe’s The Lighthouse. The 2019 cult classic is hard to categorize, and even harder to forget. Thankfully, A24 is memorializing the mystery with its own Screenplay Book ($60 online), led by an introduction from Dafoe himself.

The 216-page hardcover is the perfect gift for film gays and aesthetic junkies alike, featuring the script, original essays, stills from the film, and even excerpts from a vintage lighthouse keeper’s guide. Just beware of seagulls!

3. The latest Paul Mescal thigh spotting

Paul Mescal was just seen in teeny-tiny navy blue short shorts carrying a Sweetgreen salad. Do I even need to elaborate?

To quote Mean Girls, “I was a woman man possessed. I spent about 80% of my time talking about Regina Paul Mescal in short shorts. And the other 20% of the time, I was praying for someone else to bring her him up, so I could talk about her him more.”

OK, I’m done now.

4. Vintage Reba Tees

Image Credit: Reba McEntire Merch/Musictoday

Reba McEntire, the Queen of Country who knows nothing about poppers, brings the heat as a judge on the new season of The Voice. And between that gig, her upcoming TV show, hilarious tweets, and a Super Bowl performance, she’s having quite the resurgence. (Even Will Smith was spotted supporting the “Fancy” singer in a recent behind-the-scenes pic from Bad Boys 4.)

Honestly, the Reba theme song lives in my mind rent-free, so I figured it was time to add a vintage Reba tee to the closet. Thankfully, our fave Oklahoman redhead is ahead of the trends with a collection of throwback shirts in her online store, including this moody black number and the Vintage Star T-Shirt for $35 each.

5. Kitty-Cat Mini Clock

Image Credit: Urban Outfittters

Kit-Cat Klocks have a long and illustrious history in America, skyrocketing in popularity during the 1950s and becoming a fixture in nearly every well-to-do household. I’ve seen these adorable timekeepers everywhere, from Taylor Swift music videos, to Back to the Future and Stranger Things, but I always wondered where they came from. (Maybe Quirky Girls ‘R’ Us?)

Lo and behold, you can score a miniaturized version for $52 at Urban Outfitters, complete with swinging tail and moving eyes. While I love a good kitty cat, I could never deal with a litter box in the house. A ticking noise and a mischievous smile, on the other hand, I can work with.

6. Whatever the hell happened at this Willy Wonka event

A ‘Willy Wonka’ “immersive experience” that promised to transport fans into a “magical realm” left kids in tears.



The event turned out to be such a letdown that customers called the police and compared the attraction to a “meth lab.” pic.twitter.com/h0tGykPzzY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 28, 2024

Less than a week ago, parents and children in Glasgow were shocked to walk through the doors of “Willy’s Chocolate Experience” –– touted as an immersive Willy Wonka-themed event –– and find a pathetically decorated warehouse with a handful of jellybeans, dismal backdrops, and randomly, a silver-masked villain named “The Unknown.”

Police showed up, event organizers were reamed on social media, the Willy Wonka actor did a tell-all, and this sad female Oompa Loompa became an inescapable meme. (Now, Halloween gays are ordering green pussycat wigs en masse.) As someone who’s attended his fair share of gimmicky pop-ups, I’m absolutely fascinated by the hilarious, colossal, chocolate-less failure –– and I need a 10-part Netflix docuseries stat.

7. Colin Grafton

Welcome to the LGBTQ+ fam, Colin Grafton! The 32-year-old figure skater and Dancing on Ice star came out as gay this past week, telling Pink News: “It’s been a long journey, but now I am proud of myself and I’m proud of my sexual orientation, and I want to let other people know that they should be proud of every part of themselves too.”

It’s inspiring to see Grafton feel comfortable enough to live authentically and chase his dreams. And between those dazzling ice skating tricks, a bubbly personality, and his collection of thirst traps, he may just be my new favorite Instagram follow.

8. Drive-Away Dolls

Drive-Away Dolls –– now in theaters –– is a hilarious fever dream unlike anything I’ve recently seen on the big screen. When’s the last time you saw a gay roadtrip comedy set in the ’90s where a custom-molded dildo played a significant role in the plot?

Directed by a brother-less Ethan Coen (who co-wrote the flick with his wife), it’s a short, sweet, and quirky story elevated by a stellar cast of actors like Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, and Pedro Pascal. And honestly, the less you know going into it, the better.

9. Developing an unhealthy addiction to Nerds Gummy Clusters

I can’t remember much about the first time I tried Nerds Gummy Clusters. Presumably –– like most life-changing events –– it was an uneventful and ordinary day… until it suddenly wasn’t. (I wish I was being hyperbolic.)

It’s a simple product: a gummy sphere coated in crunchy Nerds candies. But there’s something about the dual mouthfeel that’s both exciting and addicting. (And relatively guilt-free at 100 calories per 16 pieces.) As one social media user wrote, “heaven exists bc nerds gummy clusters exist.”

The innovative confection was named 2022 Product of the Year, catapulting Nerds’ $50 million in annual sales to $500 milly-plus. Still, I knew my best-kept sweet secret had gone mainstream when TikToker Addison Rae touted a handful for a recent Super Bowl ad. Prepare to surrender impulse control if you crack open a bag, available in singles and 12-packs starting at $3.49 on Amazon.

10. Hebridean Baker: At Home: Flavors & Folklore from the Scottish Islands

Image Credit: The Hebridean Baker/Amazon

Let me introduce you to Coinneach MacLeod, also known as TikTok’s hunky Hebridean Baker. The 49-year-old gay Scotsman has captivated his 370,000-plus followers with scenic peeks into rural life in a hut on The Hebrides.

With a deep voice and an even deeper appreciation for his heritage, MacLeod makes the art of cooking Scottish delicacies look easy. His new cookbook Hebridean Baker: At Home ($26 on Amazon) interweaves folklore with recipes for Christmas bakes and Salmon Wellington. Check him out online, but fair warning: you may fall in love –– or consider buying a kilt.

This article includes links that may result in a small affiliate share for purchased products, which helps support independent LGBTQ+ media.