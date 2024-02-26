Who wears short shorts? Marcello Hernández jumps onto the booty shorts train

🎶 Who wears short shorts? 🎶

Marcello Hernández is one of the funniest comedians to join the Saturday Night Live cast in recent years.

But (or should we say “butt”) last week’s episode may have been his best appearance yet.

In a sketch –– featuring controversial host Shane Gillis –– Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman try to lead a mandatory HR meeting about workplace relationships… only to get hopelessly derailed.

Spoiler alert: the employees all get the wrong takeaways. Especially Hernández’s character, who ends the sketch by turning around to show off his flexed butt peeking out of cutoffs.

“Booty khakis are OK,” he proclaims amidst cackles from the audience. (Even Bowen had trouble holding back the laughs.)

Watch.

The sketch is funny, but we can really only concentrate on one thing: Who knew Hernández was sitting on all that ass?!

Thankfully, good people on the internet clipped out the moment specifically.

For, uh, research purposes.

I screen recorded so you don’t have to (yw)



Not only caked up, but with a little jiggle WE WON! https://t.co/K361R18ncC pic.twitter.com/lrqwxepEUn — just a lil’ guy (@justin_al3x) February 26, 2024

Understandably, the scene left Gay Twitter™️ shooketh, as users chimed in with both thirst and appreciation for the 26-year-old’s caked up appearance.

We are never missing another episode of SNL again!

Marcello Hernandez how could you do this to me. — Mr. Joshua’s Simondo Video (@JoshuaSimonSays) February 25, 2024

i am in love with marcello hernandez https://t.co/wXo8yrdHfa — steven (@steventargaryen) February 26, 2024

the gasp I let out when Marcello did this – this is insane and why hasn’t it happened before now? https://t.co/5b09oHDZKI — winter stan ? ?? (@spiropyran) February 25, 2024

As a number of ass appreciators called out, Hernández appears to have a lil “Game Stop booty.”

According to Urban Dictionary, the term is affectionately used to describe a gamer-looking dude who’s got a bit of a dump truck.

We cannot argue with the evidence.

rooty tooty game stop booty https://t.co/aOCH1X3p2M — alex (@alex_abads) February 25, 2024

To be fair, Hernández has been a part of several other iconic SNL sketches.

He played the son to Pedro Pascal‘s judging and hilarious Spanish mother –– and Aunt Bad Bunny‘s nephew –– back in October.

Additionally, the Cuban and Dominican comedian joined Colin Jost to preach on the sex appeal of being 5’7″ during “Short King Spring” last year.

(“For all my short kings watching at home, stay strong, live large, and be proud of the tiny lil’ person that you are,” he proclaimed.)

Still, it was about time he busted out some booty shorts on the topical sketch show.

After all, we are living through the “Dude Short Shorts Renaissance.”

Most notably, Paul Mescal has become a universal ambassador for thicc thighs, sporting five-inch inseams nearly anytime he gets a chance.

Additionally, Ricky Martin‘s ex-husband Jwan Yosef rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes for an epic photoshoot with aptly titled queer publication BUTT.

With an undone top button, white gym socks, and sneakers, Yosef made all our jock fantasies a reality in a single pic.

And more recently, Elite actor Omar Ayuso busted out red itsy-bitsy shorts to show off some thigh in a Behind the Blinds spread. Pun intended.

(Even Grindr‘s official Instagram account commented, “i need u so bad.” LOL.)

So, who’s winning the booty shorts competition? It’s too close to call right now.

We’re just happy to see a plethora of short seams, especially after Wall Street Journal reported that “men’s shorts are getting longer” last year.

(Resist the urge to embrace the manpris! Remember what Milo Ventimiglia ––and his thighs –– fought for back in 2021!)

For now, we can at least report that Hernández and his booty shorts are in good company.

And with summer just around the corner, we’re going to be seeing a LOT more!