Reba innocently asks Troye Sivan “What is a popper?” on live TV and, well, you just gotta see it…

Reba McEntire is a single mom who works two jobs, loves her kids, and never stops feeling the “rush.”

The country music queen appeared alongside Troye Sivan on Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live and predictably, chaos ensued.

It all started when a viewer called in to ask Sivan about the album artwork for poppers-inspired single “Rush.”

The pop star confirmed he did, in fact, take a whiff before shooting the photograph, adding, “It ended up being my favorite part of the photo. There’s a little kind of vein in my head.” (To quote Andy Cohen, “Oh, wow!”)

Then it came the Queen of Fancy’s turn to weigh in.

Reading a question from Twitter, Cohen asked, “Reba, have you ever done poppers?” Without skipping a beat, McEntire replied, “I don’t think so. What is a popper?”

There was something absolutely hilarious about the way the word “popper” rolled out of the Oklahoma-native’s mouth.

Like she didn’t know whether it was a drug, an appetizer at Chili’s, or one of those tchotchkes that confetti shoots out of at parties. (Spoiler alert: it’s actually VHS cleaner.)

Fittingly, Cohen quickly responded with, “We’re gonna talk about it during the break” amidst thunderous laughter and applause.

And it’s no surprise the country singer sounded game. As the gays say, you can’t spell “bareback” without “Reba.” (She really is a survivor!)

The combination of the icons behind “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” and “Got Me Started” together on one talk show was unexpected, but completely iconic.

Though Sivan revealed he hasn’t had any luck on the dating apps, McEntire did offer some sage advice: “You’ve got to find somebody that makes you laugh. That’s the most important thing, and I’ve found that.” (Her boyfriend, whom she calls “Sugar Tot” was in attendance.) Aw!

Later in the interview, the “Rush” singer also addressed the possibility of a collab with fellow Aussie pop icon Kylie Minogue, admitting that he is “way too scared to straight up ask her.”

As he told Cohen, “It’s just like a friendly DM back and forth every now and then. We’re both Australian, so I hope one day.”

🤞 🤞 🤞

Most surprisingly, during a game of “Have! You! Met Them!”, both McEntire and Sivan revealed they had never met Madonna. It’s a shame because the trio could have tried doing poppers together.

(Remember when Madge went on TikTok Live with messy Gen-Z comedian Terri Joe and took a big whiff? Because we’ve never forgotten.)

Madonna doing poppers on TikTok live ?

Sivan’s new album Something to Give Each Other drops tomorrow (October 13). And considering the record reportedly features lyrics like “Turn my bussy out,” we hope Reba will be streaming. It sounds like she’s got some learning to do!

Check out some of the funniest posts about Reba trying poppers below.

